Sidhu Moose Wala's dad says his son didn't realise 'brothers would become enemy': I'll take names, make everything clear

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh has said his son could not realise that those who were claiming to be his ‘brothers’ would become his enemy. Addressing a gathering in Mansa, Balkaur also said that he will soon reveal their names. Balkaur said his son made his name worldwide with his singing. (Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets son's face tattooed on his arm. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 this year. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for Sidhu's murder. Out of six shooters who killed Sidhu, three have been arrested, two have been neutralized while one is still absconding.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Balkaur said, "Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow. I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Sidhu's killing was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year. The name of Shaganpreet, who was said to be Sidhu's manager, had popped up in the murder of Vicky's murder. Sidhu's father said his son came in contact with Shaganpreet a year ago. Balkaur added, “Like you (gathering) used to come to him for clicking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him.” He said that Shaganpreet was not Sidhu's manager.

Recently after unveiling Sidhu's statue in Mansa, Balkaur told the Times of India, “I can't bear to see my son as a statue at 28. We wait for justice. The killers, whether sitting on foreign soil or here, should be punished. Why give security to someone who claims openly that he killed Moose Wala?" Balkaur also got Sidhu's face tattooed on his arm last month. It also comprises the words 'Sarwan Putt' written in Punjabi, which translates to ‘obedient or caring son’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.