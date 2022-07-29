Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets son's face tattooed on his arm. Watch

Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, got his son's face tattooed on his arm. A video of his emotional tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper was shared on social media and garnered love and praise from fans. Sidhu was 28, when he was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. Read more: Sidhu Moose Wala's father breaks down while unveiling his statue

The late singer-rapper’s father got a tattoo, which featured his son’s face and also had 'Sarwan Putt' written in Punjabi language, which loosely translates to ‘obedient or caring son’. Sidhu’s mother Charn Kaur, also got a tattoo inked in the memory of her late son. Her tattoo was similar to her husband’s and had ‘Shubh Sarwan Putt’ written in Punjabi. The late singer-rapper’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

A video of Balkaur Singh getting tattooed was shared by Sidhu Moose Wala's official Instagram page, which the family had decided to keep active to stay connected with his fans. In the video shared on Instagram Stories, a person can be seen making Sidhu's face on his father's arm. A clear tattoo is visible in a photo shared later on Instagram Stories.

Many fans have shared the video and photo on social media and showered love on Sidhu Moose Wala's parents for their heartfelt move. While some expressed sadness at the late singer’s shocking death, others said his parents were doing everything they can to keep his memory alive. Commenting on the video of Balkaur Singh getting inked, which was shared on a paparazzi account on Instagram on Friday, a fan wrote, “It is heart-breaking.” A person also wrote, “Miss you legend (Sidhu Moose Wala).” Another one said, “Seeing them (Sidhu Moose Wala's parents) makes me so sad.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Two gangsters with links to the killing of the late singer-rapper were shot dead in an encounter at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district, as per reports. Sidhu had joined Congress party in December 2021, months before his death, ahead of the state Assembly elections in Punjab.

