Sidhu Moose Wala’s little brother Shubhdeep melts hearts in rare public appearance with parents, fans say ‘chota Sidhu’

Even after four years of his unfortunate death, late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala remains dear in the hearts of his fans. It is now Sidhu Moose Wala’s baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who has caught everyone's attention. Interestingly, the baby brother is named after his late older brother.

Sidhu Moose Wala's younger brother makes a rare appearance and melts hearts.

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Recently, videos of him with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, went viral on the internet. Sidhu Moose Wala's parents recently attended the screening of the Punjabi film Kankaan De Ohle along with their younger son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who is now nearly three years old. Several videos from the event have been shared by fan pages and paparazzi accounts online.

Shubhdeep wins hearts

In the clips, Shubhdeep is seen holding his mother Charan Kaur's hand as they walk together. Dressed in an off-white shirt, beige pants and a turban, the little one looked adorable while quietly taking in the crowd and cameras around him.

The videos quickly drew reactions from fans, who were delighted to see Shubhdeep in public. Many filled the comment sections with heart emojis, while others lovingly called him "Chota Sidhu." Several fans also addressed him as "Shubi." One comment read, “So cute ..God bless him.” A user on Instagram wrote, “Cutiepie.”

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The family introduced Shubhdeep last year

{{^usCountry}} In November last year, Sidhu Moose Wala's parents introduced their second son to the world through Instagram. They shared the first photograph of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, followed by a heartfelt video featuring family pictures of Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur and Sidhu Moose Wala before ending with Shubhdeep's appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November last year, Sidhu Moose Wala's parents introduced their second son to the world through Instagram. They shared the first photograph of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, followed by a heartfelt video featuring family pictures of Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur and Sidhu Moose Wala before ending with Shubhdeep's appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. According to reports, more than 30 rounds were fired at the singer, and locals found him slumped in the driver's seat of his vehicle. While his loss is still deeply felt by fans, moments like Shubhdeep's rare public appearances continue to remind many of the family's resilience and keep Sidhu's memory alive.

About the Punjabi movie Kankan De Ohle

Sidhu Moose Wala's family attended the screening of Kankaan De Ohle. This movie revolves around a widow woman who gets married to an old man. This is an emotionally entailing experience where the norms of the society are questioned as the movie explores the themes of humanity and compassion.

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The film features an ensemble cast including Gurpreet Ghuggi, Tania, Kishtu K, Sarthi K, Raj Dhaliwal, Lakha Lehri, Sanju Solanki, Parminder Gill, Tarsem Paul, Rupinder Rupi, Ikattar Singh, Surbhi Singla, Amanjot Kaur, Tanya Mahajan, Neetu Pandher, Malkeet Rauni, Shivam Sharma and Sanjeev Attri. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 31, 2026.