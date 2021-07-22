Singer Akasa: What started with ‘let’s take a break’ turned into a pretty tough time mentally

The music industry, just like all other fields, has suffered much in this pandemic. And singer Akasa feels that music artistes have faced the brunt of it majorly due to lack of live shows.

Talking about economic setbacks that musicians have faced due to lack of work, she says, “For someone like me, I can record something from home and probably get paid for it, too. But there are session musicians whose major source of income is from recording and live gigs. We can obviously say, ‘Let’s pay them more!’ But again, those are also relative terms and I really hope we do find a way to make music coexist with the pandemic.”

However, the singer hasn’t really let the pandemic cause hindrance in her work. She has released music videos including the recent single, Yaad Na Aana. But then, it had its own challenges.

“Honestly, staying in one place has been most challenging. I’ve been working since I was 15 — travelling, performing, recording, etc. So I’ve never really known to chill or take a break. And what started off as, ‘Oh, let’s take a break’, turned into a pretty tough time for all of us mentally,” she shares.

The most challenging part is the uncertainty of the situation it and Akasa completely agrees to it.

“No one of us know when we could start travelling and performing and those are two of the things I love the most. Another challenge has been shooting our music videos. I shot for my previous release, Shola when there were some relaxations but the lockdown was back shortly after,” say the Kheech Meri Photo and Aithey Aa fame singer.

While she hopes that the health crisis ends soon, she notes that there needs to be steps taken to resurrect the music industry economically.

“There are a couple basic things we can make sure of — buy tickets to gigs instead of asking for free passes, buy music from the artistes you like, support indie music and talent. These are basics that I believe everyone can do. But I’m hoping the live industry booms post pandemic because I’m sure everyone wants to get out and watch their favourite artistes perform,” she concludes.