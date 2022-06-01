Singer KK falls ill at Kolkata performance, dies. He was 53

KOLKATA: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK to his fans the world over, died late on Tuesday evening after falling ill during a performance at Nazrul Manch in south Kolkata, said West Bengal sports and youth affairs minister Aroop Biswas.

KK, who is survived by his wife, son and daughter, was known for his soulful singing that left the audience mesmerized for almost three decades.

KK performed at the same auditorium on Monday night as well, said singer Anupam Roy. Tuesday’s show was organised by students of the city’s Gurudas College.

He fell ill during the performance and wanted to return to the hotel where he was staying, saying he was feeling extremely cold, the organisers told the police.

He was rushed to CMRI in Alipore where doctors declared him dead on arrival at about 10pm .

Hundreds of his fans and people from the music industry rushed to the hospital on hearing the news.

“I can’t believe he is gone. KK, Shaan and I were part of a close group. I got the information and rushed here,” noted music composer Jit Gaanguli said at CMRI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

“I was told that his wife and son are rushing to Kolkata by the morning flight tomorrow. I am here to offer all possible help to the family,” said Aroop Biswas who rushed to the hospital after hearing the news.

The Delhi-born singer made a name for himself right after he released his first album, Pal in 1999. A versatile singer, he recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

KK left behind a few hundred songs for movies and albums. Of these, some, like “Pyar ke pal,” which he performed on stage before he fell ill, set him apart from his contemporaries.