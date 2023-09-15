Snoop Dogg reveals his uncanny fear of horses: 'I'm scared of them'

Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper and entertainer, has recently revealed an unexpected fear that has haunted him for years - a fear of horses, a condition known as equinophobia.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a celebration of hip hop, as the music genre turns 50 years old, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, in New York, U.S., August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

He candidly discussed this phobia on the September 12 episode of his YouTube news network series, Double G News.

During the episode, Snoop, who was casually dressed in a bathrobe, opened up to his guest, actress Tiffany Haddish, who sported a pink tartan suit. Haddish shared her childhood dream of raising horses on a farm, to which Snoop responded, "I'm scared of horses."

Haddish, surprised by this admission, questioned, "What? As big as you are?"

The controversial rapper elaborated, "To this day, too. I don't know why I'm just scared of them."

Haddish pressed further, asking, "Are you serious?"

Snoop affirmed his fear, saying, "So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---. Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that motherf––––– away from me. I don't know why!"

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., even shared that his wife, Shante Broadus, had kept a horse for three years and enjoyed riding it for relaxation. However, he steadfastly refused to interact with the animal and opted to keep his distance.

Haddish, ever the comedian, offered a humorous suggestion for his fear, saying, "Maybe in your past life you fell off a horse."

To which the 51-year-old entertainer playfully responded, "I think I may have been the Headless Horseman [in my past life]," referencing the famous folklore figure who rides around headless on horseback while causing havoc.

Despite his enduring fear of horses, Snoop expressed his understanding of the significance horses hold for many people. He even hinted at the possibility of overcoming his phobia in the future, saying, "I understand what a horse means to people. Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse... a little jackass or something that I can learn how to be around."

