Sonu Nigam on Major Saab turning 25: Sona Sona was an impactful inclusion in my song list for concerts

Besides actor Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dance steps, the song Sona Sona from Major Saab (1998) is fondly remembered by music aficionados for its playback. Sung by singers Sudesh Bhosle, Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula, the peppy track has earned cult status. “I didn’t have a lot of songs at that time so Sona Sona was a very impactful inclusion in my song list for concerts,” shares Nigam, as the film clocks 25 years today. Sonu Nigam

A still from the song Sona Sona

Recalling the experience of being in the studio when the track, composed by late music director Aadesh Shrivastav, was played to Bachchan, he adds, “I was present at the sitting when Aadesh bhai presented the song to Amitabh Bachchan ji. Abhishek Bachchan (actor) was also present at the sitting. Aadesh bhai shared a very informal and personal relationship with Bachchan sahab. They both spoke throughout in a very funny strange nasal tone and I was awestruck.”

He adds, “I was asked to open the song before Sudesh ji took over for Bachchan sahab. We recorded the song on the third floor of Sunny Super Sound (studio in Mumbai). The atmosphere was festive. I remember I had pointed out to Dev Kohli ji, the lyricist, that he was using the words Peg Patiala again in this song, as I had just sung a song written by him for Anand-Milind (composer duo) and the words were Roop Tera Hai Kudiye Peg Patiale Da. He then replaced it with Ye Ishq Piya La.”