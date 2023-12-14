Sonu Nigam breaks silence on controversy over Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem's plagiarism accusations

Days after Sonu Nigam was accused by Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem of plagiarising his song, he left comments on Omer's post, which Omer has now shared on his Instagram profile. The renowned Indian singer found himself amid controversy as fans pointed out similarities between his latest song Sun Zara and a composition by Omer Nadeem. Sonu has now reacted to the controversy. Also read: Pasoori remake teaser from Satyaprem Ki Katha | Fans of Pakistani hit want 'jail for everybody involved'

Sonu clarifies reason behind singing the song

Sonu Nigam has responded to Omer Nadeem's plagiarism accusations.

Sonu Nigam has not only acknowledge the similarities, but also extend an apology to Omer Nadeem. Sonu opened up about the unintentional resemblance between his song and Omer's creation and also expressed his deep respect for Omer’s work, adding that the similarities were purely coincidental. "Just so you all know, I have nothing to do with this. I was requested to do the song by KRK (Kamaal R Khan), who is my neighbour in Dubai. And then couldn't refuse him, even though I don't sing for everyone," Sonu wrote on Instagram. The singer continued, “If I had heard Omer's version, I would have never sung it.”

Omar Nadeem reacts to Sonu Nigam’s apology

Omer responded with, "I agree with you, I never mentioned in my statement anywhere that you did this. The news took a different turn like it always does. I've grown up listening to your songs and have learned a lot from you. I am your huge fan. Love you!"

He also wrote, "As far as the 'actual characters' involved in this drama are concerned, they're not even on my radar. Mentioning them would be like giving a goldfish a lecture on quantum physics - pointless - and they wouldn't get it anyway. I'd just keep the focus on things that actually matter."

Reacting further, Sonu wrote in Hindi, "You sang this better than I did. I apologise that I did not hear your song. I heard it now. What an exceptional song and you definitely sang it better than I did. Keep it up. More blessings to you. InshAllah, may you receive more honour due to this. Lots of love and prayers." In response, Omer said, "This coming from you means so much to me! There is no singer more melodious or versatile than you in the world right now. Immense respect!"

Plagiarism controversy

Sun Zara, released in collaboration with DJ Sheizwood and Kamaal R Khan (popularly known as KRK) for T-Series on December 2. Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem alleged similarities between Sonu's version and his 2009 song, Aye Khuda. The credits for Sun Zara made no mention of Omer, intensifying the accusations of plagiarism from fans.

