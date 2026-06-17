Sonu Nigam reveals painful battle with nerve condition, says throat affected too: ‘Have been taking MRI and CT scans’

Singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed that he has been dealing with a painful nerve-related health condition, prompting him to seek extensive medical care over the last week. The singer shared that he underwent a series of MRI and CT scans and has been taking multiple medications as part of his treatment.

Sonu Nigam reveals a health scare

Sonu Nigam has sung over 5000 songs in various languages, winning one National Award for the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho (2003).

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On Tuesday, Sonu took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he opened up about a recent health scare, describing the experience as both physically challenging and exhausting.

"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," Sonu says while showing a patch on his shoulder.

The singer revealed that the condition has kept him under constant medical supervision, with his treatment involving multiple scans, medications, and regular physiotherapy sessions.

Sharing details of his treatment, Sonu said that physiotherapy has been particularly challenging. "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The singer shared that the muscle-relaxant medications prescribed as part of his treatment have also impacted his throat, something that can be especially concerning for a vocalist preparing for a live performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer shared that the muscle-relaxant medications prescribed as part of his treatment have also impacted his throat, something that can be especially concerning for a vocalist preparing for a live performance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the discomfort, the singer decided to go ahead with his scheduled performance in Mumbai. The video was posted with a caption that read, “13th June, Mumbai ❤️‍🩹”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the discomfort, the singer decided to go ahead with his scheduled performance in Mumbai. The video was posted with a caption that read, “13th June, Mumbai ❤️‍🩹”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is scheduled to perform in Mumbai later this month. The singer explained that he would be performing after a long time and was determined to take the stage regardless of the challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is scheduled to perform in Mumbai later this month. The singer explained that he would be performing after a long time and was determined to take the stage regardless of the challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About Sonu Nigam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Sonu Nigam {{/usCountry}}

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Sonu’s first break came from Gulshan Kumarji when he was 19, following which he did Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995. After making his foray with stage shows in early 1990s, he marked his debut as a playback singer in Hindi films with the song O Aasman Wale Zameen Par Utar Ke Dekh (Aaja Meri Jaan; 1993).

He has sung over 5000 songs in various languages, winning one National Award for the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho (2003). Over the years, Sonu has delivered some of Hindi cinema's memorable songs: Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes, 1997), Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and others. Even today, his older tracks often resurface on social media, finding new listeners. In recent times, Sonu has been busy touring India for his music shows.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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