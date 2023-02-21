Sonu Nigam says ‘all okay’ as he leaves Mumbai post scuffle at event over selfies. Watch

Sonu Nigam was spotted at the Mumbai airport Tuesday morning, hours after he and his team was mishandled by a few men, who wanted a selfie with him without his permission. On being asked by the paparazzi about his well being, Sonu simply said, “all okay” and blew a few kisses before heading out of Mumbai. He was accompanied by an elderly man as he walked towards the airport gate to catch his flight. Also read: Sonu Nigam's team member injured in scuffle over selfies, one booked: 'People should think about consequences when...'

A paparazzo shared a video of Sonu Nigam from the airport on Tuesday. He was in a camouflage sweatshirt and track pants. He didn't talk about the incident and simply said “all okay” in response to all queries made by the paparazzi.

Late Monday night, Sonu was reportedly pushed and his team member Rabbani was thrown from the stairs as they were getting down from the stage at a music festival in Chembur. They were allegedly forcing him to pose for selfies. One of them has been booked though no arrests have been made in the case. It is believed one of the accused is the son of a local MLA.

Following the incident, Sonu lodged a complaint at the Chembur police station, prompting police to file a case. He told the reporters after filing the complaint, “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall.”

Sonu made it clear in his statement that he lodged the complaint to raise awareness among common people. He said, "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance...."

After Sonu's complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police said.

(With ANI inputs)

