Sonu Nigam says he feels blessed to be part of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge: ‘Like a beautiful homecoming’

Singer Sonu Nigam shared a heartfelt note as his new song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, from the upcoming film Border 2, was released. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. Apart from Sonu, the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. (Also read: Internet reacts to Ghar Kab Aaoge song from Border 2, compares to Sandese Aate Hai: ‘This is what we call a remake’) Sonu Nigam reflected on the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.

What Sonu said about Border 2 song

Sonu shared the official video of the song on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Some songs aren’t just melodies; they are emotions that belong to the soul of our nation. 🇮🇳 Being a part of this song for Border 2 felt like a beautiful homecoming. It is rare for an artist to relive such magic, and I feel truly blessed that this journey continues. This one is for our brave soldiers and the families waiting for them.”

Several fans reacted to the song in the comments section, sharing that they loved his part in the track the most. The original track, Sandese Aate Hai, composed by Anu Malik and sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, remains iconic to this day.

Javed Akhtar penned the original lyrics of the song, for which he also won the National Award in 1998. In the new version, Manoj Muntashir has given additional lyrics.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2, produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.