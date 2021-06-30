Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second anniversary with wedding pics, Priyanka Chopra showers love

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday and both shared pictures from their wedding in Paris.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple shared pictures from their wedding to mark the occasion.

Actor Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame and singer Joe Jonas shared black-and-white pictures from their wedding in Paris. He wrote alongside the pictures, "The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet. 2 Years Of Party Times." He also posted pictures of their various celebrations together.

A screenshot of Sophie's post.

Sophie also wrote in her posts, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub.I mean… **** it, it’s been 2 years." Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra was among the first ones to respond. She dropped heart emojis and smileys on the post. Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell wrote, "Let’s go back and do it again!!! So much fun. Happy love day rad peeps. Love you both to bits!"

In 2019, Sophie and Joe got married in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas, after the Billboard Music Awards. There, they exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. Sophie and Joe’s Las Vegas wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Two months later, they got married again in France and were joined by Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra at both weddings. Sophie and Joe welcomed a baby girl, Willa, in July last year.

Also read: Kareena, Malaika, Neetu party with Manish; gorge on treats, share selfies﻿

Sophie and Joe have not revealed any pictures of their daughter so far. On Mother's Day, Sophie shared a post on Instagram Stories, writing, "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. Its my favourite job I've ever had."

sophie turner-joe jonas

