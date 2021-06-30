Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor party with Manish Malhotra; gorge on treats, share selfies

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with Malaika Arora, flocked to fashion designer Manish Malhotra's home on Tuesday for a get-together. All of them later took to Instagram to share pictures from the meetup.

Manish shared a group picture with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Amrita Arora. Karisma and Kareena twinned in black midi-length dresses while Malaika was seen in a bright red tracksuit. Her sister Amrita kept it simple with a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Manish Malhotra was seen in a printed white shirt and blue jeans.





Sharing a selfie, Manish wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls." Actor Ronit Roy gave Manish a compliment. "Your hair bruh! Your hair!!!! I’m so jealous. Lotsa love," he wrote. A fan wrote, "Nice best friends" while many others praised Karisma's look in the picture.

Manish Malhotra with his guests.





Karisma posted a picture of Manish with all the dessert items he had served to his guests. There was a cake, a strawberry pudding and more treats. He was seen sitting on a sofa, posing for photos. Karisma called him an 'eternal poser' while Malaika called him the 'sweetest host'.

Later, Manish also hosted actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to dinner. All three of them posed for selfies in black outfits.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kareena was greeted by the paparazzi as she arrived at Manish's house. As she tried to enter his home, she asked the paparazzi where the doorbell was. The photographers rang the bell for her and she thanked by removing her mask and posing for some photos.

Kareena Kapoor and Manish Malhotra have long been good friends. He has designed outfits for her in many Bollywood movies and even for important events in her personal life.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.