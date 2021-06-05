Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SP Charan to step into dad SP Balasubrahmanyam's shoes, to host popular music show Paadutha Theeyaga
SP Charan to step into dad SP Balasubrahmanyam’s shoes, to host popular music show Paadutha Theeyaga

The popular music show Paadutha Theeyaga, which has produced many talented singers over the years, came to a standstill after the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam last year. He was the host on the show for 20 years.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
SP Balasubarahmanyam died in September 2020.

Singer-producer SP Charan will step into his late father SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB)’s shoes as the host of the popular Telugu music show Paadutha Theeyaga along with singer Sunitha and lyricist Chandrabose.

SPB was the host of the show for over two decades. The highly popular show, which has produced many talented singers over the years, came to a standstill after the demise of the legendary singer last year.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the makers of the show have roped in SPB’s son Charan to host along with singer Sunitha and lyricist Chandrabose. The reports added that a few episodes have already been shot and will be aired on ETV Telugu soon.

Also read: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is now ‘officially a teenager’. See photos

In September last year, SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last in a private hospital. In August 2020, he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was immediately hospitalized.

Over the years, SPB has hosted several music shows such as Padalani Undi, Ennodu Paatu Paadungal and Edhe Thumbi Haaduvenu.

