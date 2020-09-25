Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74

music

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:50 IST

Multiple National award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized since August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, died on Friday at MGM Health Care hospital in Chennai at the age of 74, his son has said. “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm,” he told reporters.

After showing signs of recovery over the last few weeks, his health deteriorated. A medical bulletin from the hospital said “he was on extreme life support” on Thursday. SPB, as he was fondly called, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

A legend, Balasubrahmanyam gave his voice to thousands of songs spanning across languages and genres. Winner of six National awards, he sang from actors ranging from MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan.His fans had given him the title of Paadum Nila (Singing Moon).

Completely heartbroken.. shattered. In tears.. Sir You cannot leave us like this. Why?? Just why?? #SPBalasubrahmaniam #RIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) September 25, 2020

Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote on Twitter: “Completely heartbroken.. shattered. In tears.. Sir You cannot leave us like this. Why?? Just why?? #SPBalasubrahmaniam #RIP.”

Also read: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health worsens, condition is critical

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan said that his father was showing signs of recovery. He confirmed he even tested negative for the coronavirus.

Charan had tweeted: “Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ecmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him (sic).”

“We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” Charan said in a video note.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more