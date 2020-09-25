Salman Khan wishes for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery: ‘Thank you for every song you sang for me’

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:13 IST

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter to wish and hope for legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s quick recovery. He also thanked the singer, who is on maximum life support at a Chennai hospital, for being the actor’s voice in some of the best-loved songs in Bollywood.

Salman wrote: “Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir.”

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam has had an equally proficient career in the south Indian film industries and the Hindi film industry. He had sung songs for Salman in hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Maine Pyar Kiya to name a few. An older generation of film fans will recall his hit songs from Ek Duje Ke Liye.

The singer has been in hospital for a month, struggling with Covid-19-related complications. On Thursday, his condition worsened and he was declared to be in an extremely critical condition.

The 74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, admitted on August 5, “remains on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and other life support measures,” MGM Healthcare said.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical,” Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement. A team of experts at the hospital are monitoring his health condition, she said.

The health condition of the singer, who was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms, deteriorated for the first time on August 13 late night and he was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

On August 19, he was put on ECMO besides ventilator and a day after, when he remained critical, people from all walks of life, including celebrities and the general public, came together to pray for his early recovery and his condition stabilised soon.

Towards the end of last month, he underwent passive physiotherapy and later “actively participated in physiotherapy” and he was fully awake and responsive during that phase. A multi-disciplinary team, comprising specialists from internal medicine, pulmonology and infectious diseases among others, took care of him.

On September 3, the hospital had said that he was stable, conscious, responsive and continued to show clinical progress and days later it said his condition warranted an extended stay in the ICU requiring ECMO and ventilator support.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has to his credit over 40,000 songs, has sung in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

