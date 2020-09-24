Man shames Abhishek Bachchan for having more followers than Prachi Desai, actor has a graceful reply

bollywood

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has responded to a Twitter user who suggested that the actor is popular because of the family he belongs to and not his skills as a performer. The Twitter user, in his argument, compared the follower count of Abhishek with actor Prachi Desai.

Tagging Kangana Ranaut, PM Narendra Modi and a fake account of TV anchor Arnab Goswami, the user wrote in his tweet, “OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? Its high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent.”

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

Abhishek replied, “I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.” When another person noted that Abhishek’s fans follow him on social media voluntarily, the actor wrote, “Absolutely.”

Abhishek and Prachi have worked together in the film Bol Bachchan, also starring Ajay Devgn. Abhishek frequently finds himself at the receiving end of trolling, and often replies to the trolls.

The actor wasn’t spared even during his recent coronavirus scare. While admitted in hospital with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, a Twitter user wrote to Abhishek, “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now)” The actor had written back, “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are being well fed at the hospital).” The troll replied, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to be well taken care of).” To this, Abhishek responded, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

