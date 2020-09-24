Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health worsens, condition is critical

music

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized since August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, is battling for his life as his condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours, as per a statement from MGM Health Care hospital. Over the last few weeks, the singer was showing signs of improvement, and had even tested negative for the coronavirus recently. However, his condition currently is critical.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” read the statement.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan said that his father was showing signs of recovery. Charan tweeted: “Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ecmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him (sic).”

Two weeks ago, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus. “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” Charan said.

“We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot,” he added.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

