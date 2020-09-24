e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health worsens, condition is critical

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health worsens, condition is critical

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized since August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, is battling for his life as his condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

music Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:06 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
SP Balasubrahmanyam had recently tested negative for the coronavirus.
SP Balasubrahmanyam had recently tested negative for the coronavirus.
         

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized since August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, is battling for his life as his condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours, as per a statement from MGM Health Care hospital. Over the last few weeks, the singer was showing signs of improvement, and had even tested negative for the coronavirus recently. However, his condition currently is critical.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” read the statement.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan said that his father was showing signs of recovery. Charan tweeted: “Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ecmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him (sic).”

Two weeks ago, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus. “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” Charan said.

Also read: SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical, Rajinikanth and fans pray for the singer

“We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot,” he added.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In