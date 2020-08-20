SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical, Rajinikanth and fans pray for the singer

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be in a critical condition. He is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO) in ICU, as per MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

Speaking to the media, the hospital authorities said. “Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national and international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters.” The 74-year old singer is battling Covid-19 with the support of ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO), a heart- lung assistance machine

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

Rajinikanth and a host of others had appealed to fans and the general public to join a mass prayer on Thursday to pray for the speedy recovery Rajinikath said, “Let us pray together for SPB’s recovery from 6 to 6.05 pm.” He hailed the singer as Padum Nila, which means a ‘singing moon,’ a pointer to Balasubrahmanyam’s cool, captivating voice and urged his fans and people to join the prayer.

Veteran Tamil film director Bharathirajaa who had appealed to people to observe a one-minute silent prayer at 6 pm and then play a song sung by Balasubrahmanyam praying for his speedy recovery, urged television channels to join the prayer by broadcasting a song of the star singer at 6 pm. “My friend Padum Nila should recover and that is the idea behind the mass prayer,” Bharathirajaa said.

Actors Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Vivek, Silambarasan, Manobala and Saroja Devi were among those others who appealed to people to join the prayers.

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

