Step inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 'serene' LA home with bathroom equipped for 'party shower'

Step inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Los Angeles home, once owned by Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since 2014.

Celebrity couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed fans into their 'serene' Los Angeles house in a new video. The Maroon 5 singer and Namibian model have been married since 2014 and have two children.

The video was shared by Architectural Digest on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Welcome to the natural beauty of @adamlevine and @behatiprinsloo's L.A. home, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The stylish couple took us through their beautiful home, which covers our September issue."

"We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are," he said. “We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before,” Behati Prinsloo added. "Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress," the singer said.

Adam added, "The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place. In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary."

The single-storey house was designed by Cliff May in the 1930s and has a pool, a large lawn, and a private theatre area. But what attracted the couple the most was its 'cosy' vibe, as a one-floor house where their kids could run around. Previous owners of the property include Gregory Peck, producer Brian Grazer, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Also read: Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s home with outdoor bathtub, watch room-by-room tour

In the video, the couple took fans on a tour of the property, which includes a large kitchen area where they said that they 'live', a walk-in closet inspired by Kanye West's closet, a bedroom that feels too 'adult' for them, and a bathroom equipped to have 'party showers' in

