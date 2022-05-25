Step inside Armaan Malik's serene and gorgeous home as he give a video tour of all his favourite corners

Singer Armaan Malik has shared a glimpse of his house which reflects his personality and has a room for every mood. The simple and sober house is done in beige, grey and white tones and host his many awae. The house has a simple and small black nameplate with just ‘ARMAAN 703’ written on it. Also read: Armaan Malik says he was told ‘don’t try to be Justin Bieber’ when he started singing songs in English

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer says in a video that he often has his friends for company and wants them to "feel at home, sit back and just relax". He says his most favourite room is his ‘music room’ which has all his awards and trophies on display. “I really feel happy in this room,” he says. Talking about giving a tour of his house, Armaan said it was like taking the viewers to his “inner self”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted by Architecural Digest. It was reshared by Armaan and went with the caption, “With muted accents, minimum furniture, and a room for every mood, singer Armaan Malik's (@armaanmalik) suburban apartment is a surprising antithesis to his larger-than-life on-screen persona."

Armaan's fans loved his house. One reacted, “The aesthetics.” Another said, “Your home so amazing, so beautiful.” One more fan said, “'It's gorgeous Armaan.” Eager to see more, a fan commented, “Yayyy waiting for the complete tour.”

Last month, Armaan had said in an interview that he also has a jewellery cupboard as he loves to wear chains and rings. He told GQ, "I love chains and I do a lot of rings especially when I'm playing a concert. I have a jewellery cupboard full of lots of different pieces I've collected in the years. I know most men don't naturally gravitate to it, but I think jewellery can really elevate an outfit."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Armaan is the son of music composer Daboo Malik and his brother Amaal Mallik is also a successful singer. He made his debut in Bollywood with Bum Bum Bhole from Taare Zameen Par in 2007. Main Hoon Hero Tera, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon are some of his most memorable songs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.