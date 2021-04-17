Home / Entertainment / Music / Step inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s minimalist Mumbai home where they jam together
Neha Kakkar gave a glimpse into her home with Rohanpreet Singh in her new Instagram post. She revealed that they are dealing with the partial lockdown in Mumbai by jamming together.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh at their home in Mumbai.

Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday night gave fans a glimpse into her jam session with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, at their home. They remained indoors and enjoyed an evening of music, as Maharashtra remained in a partial lockdown, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Lockdown Timessss.. Haste Haste Kat Jaayein Raste, Zindagi Yun Hi Chalti Rahe!! Love You Partner @rohanpreetsingh #LockdownTimes #NehuPreet,” she captioned her Instagram post.

What caught the attention of fans was Neha and Rohanpreet’s spacious but minimalist home. As they sat on the marble floor, the Mumbai skyline could be seen from the French windows behind them. Hanging plants added aesthetic appeal.

In the corner of the living room was a footstool in the shape of a goat. Two beige couches with brown cushions were also seen, and the wall behind was decorated with six posters.

Last year, Neha bought a bungalow in Rishikesh. She took to Instagram to share pictures and revealed that growing up, she and her family would stay in one room of the property, which they had taken on rent.

“This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional,” she wrote, adding the hashtag ‘self-made’ along with her post.

Neha is currently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12, alongside singer-composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Incidentally, she began her journey with the music reality show, and participated in its second season but was eliminated early. Several years later, she rose to prominence with the song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail.

