Step inside singer Prateek Kuhad's home, which is 'as calming as his voice'

Singer Prateek Kuhad is all that millennials are listening to these days and his home is a reflection of soothing voice as well. Last month, Prateek's home in Mumbai was featured in Asian Paints' video series, Where The Heart Is. The pretty house was loved by all his fans and followers.

Speaking about his home, Prateek said that for him, comfort was paramount. "I like to keep my space more functional vs more aesthetic. I do like pretty things, something that is visually pleasing around you, but it is more from a place of what makes me feel really good, the colours that make me feel good. That comes second after functionality," he said as he showed around his house.

Prateek's living space is separated between a lounging area and a work desk in a corner, in front of large windows. There is pristine L-shaped sectional loaded with colourful cushions. Prateek said that he opted for such a couch as he loves to lie down as he writes new music or chills by himself. The desk near the window helps his creative processes as well.

A view of Prateek's living room.

The singer also has multiple pieces of art hanging on his wall. Prateek revealed that his mother is an art collector so he has grown with an appreciation of beautiful paintings. All his walls are adorned with colourful, and even some with muted palettes, frames.

Prateek Kuhad in his music room.

He also has an espresso machine in his kitchen and a room dedicated to making music. It functions as his at-home studio where he lays down tracks, sings samples for others and also holds some calls. The acoustics for the room are perfect for the job and it is also distant from other spaces, to avoid unnecessary noises.

Prateek's fans were in love with his home. "Prateek kuhad's house is as peaceful as his voice is," wrote one. "Very humble person and a beautiful home," wrote another. "A very lived in functional space. Hope could see more of the home. Loved it and love his work," read another comment.

Prateek has delivered hit songs such as Cold/Mess, Tum Jab Paas, 100 words and more. His songs are known to be heartbreak anthems and he once even featured on Barack Obama's favourite songs of the year.