Kangana Ranaut mocks Taapsee Pannu as 'she-man' in tweet, Twitter asks 'what's the difference between you and Bullywood'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has endorsed a "definition" of actor Taapsee Pannu, and also called her 'she-man'. The Twitter account of Urban Dictionary had posted a definition of Taapsee.

"Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She's also called as the "Sasti Copy" of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a walmart version of Kangana Ranaut," Urban Dictionary's tweet read.

Kangana shared the tweet and wrote, "Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today."

Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today .... 😂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Reacting to her tweet, many Twitter users criticised Kangana's 'bullying' of Taapsee. "Then what's the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else," she wrote. "She is as good actress as you. But she is definitely a better person that you. Your support and cheap ha ha ha tells a lot about you. Shame," wrote another. "Kangana don't do this kind of tweets it's going to damage ur image please don't do. It's of requests. We all love uh. We can't see uh in troubles," read another tweet.

Recently, Taapsee thanked Kangana when she received a Filmfare award for her performance in Thappad. “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year," she said. Taapsee also thanked Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award.... no one deserves it more than you 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 9, 2021





Kangana also responded to the speech and tweeted, "Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award.... no one deserves it more than you."

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had earlier called Taapsee "cheap version" of the actor. "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people are running their shops by copying Kangana), magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy," she tweeted in 2019.

In response, Taapsee had said, “Seriously, I will not apologise for my honest opinion. I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that. So, I cannot apologies for that either. Rest, I do not know what else I have copied. However, if I am a copy of a good actress like her (Kangana) -- and I always maintain that she is a good actress -- I take it as a compliment. I am also called ‘sasti’ (cheap). Yes, I am not the highest-paid actress, so that way you can call me ‘sasti’.”

