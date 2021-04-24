IND USA
Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Soha Ali Khan shares a pic of daughter Inaaya busy playing with the stars, see here

  • Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu busy playing. Inaaya was seen trying to match several cutouts of stars with their correct shape on a board.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Friday shared a picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu busy playing. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Soha gave a glimpse of Inaaya, wearing a green dress, trying to match several cutouts of stars with their correct shape on a board. Soha captioned the picture, "Match the stars."

Soha gave a glimpse of Inaaya wearing a green dress.
Soha has been giving fans updates on her family's activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has been posting photos and videos of Inaaya with her colouring book. Recently, she shared a video of her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya where the father-daughter duo was busy with their colouring and sketch books. On Earth Day, she also dropped a picture of Inaaya drawing the Sun and Earth.

In February and March, Soha and Inaaya stayed at her ancestral home, Pataudi palace, and had shared photos enjoying the palace greens. Kunal had joined them later. Speaking of his experience with a leading daily, he had said, "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

Also Read: Saba Ali Khan posts unseen childhood photo of Sara Ali Khan in a salwar kameez, fans call her a ‘princess’

Soha will foray into the OTT space with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original series Hush Hush. The platform had announced that it will be led by an all-female cast and crew. According to news agency PTI, Hush Hush (working title) is a thriller drama that will see protagonists navigate power, deceit, passion, and survival in society. The show also marks the digital debut of actors Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. Soha's last screen appearance was Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

Story Saved
