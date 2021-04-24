Kangana Ranaut calls Pakistani people's support for India 'heartwarming': 'Nice to see them reciprocate with love'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet, reacting to the Twitter trend, #PakistanStandsWithIndia. People from the neighbouring country are showing their support as India fights against the brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seeing the Twitter trend with almost 52,000 tweets, Kangana wrote, "Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी (brave son of India, Modi) provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times."

As of Saturday, the coronavirus death toll in India stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (773) followed by Delhi with 348 daily deaths. People across the country are scrambling for life-saving oxygen supplies, while patients lay dying outside hospitals. There is a shortage of life-saving medicines and hospital beds too.

On Friday, Kangana took to Twitter to respond to Sonu Sood testing negative for Covid-19. "Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before," she wrote. The two were at loggerheads a few years ago when she took over her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, removing scenes featuring Sonu. She later brought Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub onboard for the role.

Kangana has been tweeting regularly about the surge in coronavirus cases in India. She recently offered a solution for those with low blood oxygen levels. Sharing a video of a woman demonstrating a breathing exercise, she wrote, “Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram.”

Before that, she even blamed India's overpopulation for the current situation. “People are dying because of over population 130 crore Indians on paper but add more 25crores illegal immigrants a third world country but got a great leadership which is leading the world in vaccination drive and fight against corona. But we also need to take responsibility na,” she had written in a tweet. In another tweet, she wrote ‘anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat’.

