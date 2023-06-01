Step inside Taylor Swift’s old New York house with rooftop terrace and pool, currently on market for $18 million

Taylor Swift, who is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, once lived in a historic New York home, while her penthouse in Manhattan's TriBeCa was undergoing renovations. It’s now been reported that the property is on the market for almost $18 million. Also read: Step inside Akshay Kumar's Mumbai home for first time ever

The Cornelia Street home that Taylor Swift rented in 2016 and 2017 was built in 1870. (Pics: Corcoran.com)

The house, which Taylor reportedly rented for $38,000 a month in 2016 and 2017, had inspired her hit song Cornelia Street, regarded as a song for her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The house was listed one week ago for $17.99 million, according to StreetEasy.

Taylor Swift’s old New York house came with stunning city views.

Inside Taylor Swift’s former New York rental

As per Corcoran Group, a US real estate firm, the Cornelia Street home was built in 1870 as a carriage house in the heart of West Village. It was later transformed into a home with a modern design, including a drive-in garage, pool, walk-in closet and washrooms with skylight.

The house with a classic brick facade has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The spacious home also offers city views. It also has three fireplaces and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

There's also an indoor pool with soaring 27-feet ceilings. Near the pool is the lounge area in front of an patio with fireplace. There is also a rooftop terrace to enjoy views of Cornelia Street.

Taylor Swift’s rental was right in the middle of West Village.

Meet Taylor's former landlord

At the time Taylor lived there, the house was owned by one David Aldea, but was sold in 2019 to an Italian investor for $11.5 million, according to a 2019 report by Inside Edition.

David Aldea said he didn't even know who Taylor was at first. "I got this call saying somebody by the name of Taylor Swift wanted to rent the place. Although I had her songs on my running list, I didn't entirely know who the artiste was," he had told Inside Edition in 2019.

Once word got out she was living there, the paparazzi was everywhere, but David said the home had all the security amenities that Taylor was looking for, including cameras and guards 24/7.

Taylor owns more than $150 million in real estate

She may be best known for her music career, but Taylor Swift's real estate portfolio is equally impressive. It spans more than $150 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, with homes across the US – from TriBeCa and Beverly Hills to Rhode Island.

In 2009, as per the report, after releasing her first album, Taylor paid more than $2 million for a family home in Nashville, where she initially moved to pursue a music career. In 2014, she spent almost $20 million on two penthouse units in New York, among her other lavish properties, added the report.

