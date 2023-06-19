Robbie Williams, the renowned singer and former Take That member, had an unexpected setback during his recent concert at the Pinkpop music festival in the Netherlands. Only a few songs into the performance, Robbie had to stop due to exhaustion caused by 'long Covid,' shouting to his band, "No, stop stop. I'm f*ked. I'm f*ked." Despite the setback, he later resumed the show and delivered an energetic performance, captivating the audience with his hit songs.

It turns out that Robbie has faced Covid-19 twice, first in April 2020 while in Los Angeles and then in January 2021 during a holiday in St Barts with his wife Ayda and their children. The toll of dealing with the mental challenges of isolation was particularly hard for Robbie, as he shared with his fans. Unfortunately, his battle with the virus is not the only struggle he faces.

In a twist of events, Robbie's plans to prune his garden have sparked a feud with his neighbor, legendary guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin fame. Since Robbie moved into his Holland Park home in 2013, tensions have been high between the two. Robbie seeks permission from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to trim back 14 plants, claiming they obstruct sunlight from reaching his West London mansion. However, his neighbors have voiced their dissent, labeling the move as environmental vandalism and urging respect for the trees that give life to the area.

The disputes between Robbie and Jimmy don't stop there. The rockstar neighbors have clashed previously over Robbie's attempts to build an underground swimming pool and gym, with Jimmy expressing concerns about potential damage to the ancient paintings and frescoes in his Grade I listed property. Now, as Robbie faces opposition to his tree-cutting plans, it seems the feud between the two musicians continues to escalate.

While the battle over trees and property continues, Robbie's concert interruption sheds light on the lingering effects of Covid-19 and the toll it takes on individuals, even those in the spotlight. Despite his struggle with 'long Covid,' Robbie's determination to entertain his fans prevailed, showcasing his resilience and passion for performing.

