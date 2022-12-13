Suga may not enlist as active-duty soldier for South Korean military service, BTS agency issues clarification on reports

BTS member Suga might not enlist as an active-duty soldier for South Korea's mandatory military service. As per several reports, due to his left shoulder surgery in 2020 Suga will be assigned as a public service worker. Now, BTS agency BigHit Music has reacted to the reports. (Also Read | Jin gets farewell from RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook as he begins military service; leaves note for BTS ARMY)

As per news agency Yonhap, Suga 'will carry out his military service as a social service agent'. It added that the rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier but details regarding his enlistment are not yet known.

On Tuesday, Soompi quoted BigHit Music as saying, “BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist’s personal information.”

Talking about Suga's surgery, BigHit Music had earlier released an official statement, “Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure.”

As per Korea Herald, in South Korea serving as a social service agent is an alternative form of military service. It can be done by those who are unable to serve in a military base as soldiers due to factors including health, and family situations. It added that social service agents ‘serve in one of the government agencies and welfare institutes--schools, government buildings, local parking lots, nursing homes and subway stations'. The service is three months longer than the Korean Army--21 months, including three weeks of basic military training.

Suga, born in 1993, will turn 30 in March 2023. He debuted with BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. After his surgery in November 2020, Suga took a break. He resumed activities in January 2021, beginning with a performance at the 35th Golden Disc Awards.

BTS members have already started with mandatory military service. Jin, the eldest member of the group, joined the South Korean military on Tuesday. His group members posed for pictures with him before he entered his boot camp.

