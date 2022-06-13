Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Sunidhi Chauhan poses with Rahul Vaidya, Aditya Narayan, in pics from her 2004 birthday; fans call them 'priceless'
music

Sunidhi Chauhan poses with Rahul Vaidya, Aditya Narayan, in pics from her 2004 birthday; fans call them 'priceless'

Sunidhi Chauhan recently shared a picture from 2004, in which she was celebrating her birthday with Rahul Vaidya and Aditya Narayan among others.
Sunidhi Chauhan, Rahul Vaidya, Aditya Narayan, Divya Kumar with friends in throwback picture.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sunidhi Chauhan recently shared pictures from her personal album, which made her fans nostalgic about the old days. Sunidhi was seen posing with musicians Aditya Narayan, Rahul Vaidya, and Divya Kumar in the throwback pictures, which were clicked on the occasion of her birthday. Also Read| Exclusive! Lata ji was a superwoman: Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi tagged Aditya, Rahul, and Divya in the post she shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, and captioned it, "Guess what I found. #Throwback #2004 B’day!!" Sunidhi was wearing a black dress in the picture, and Aditya was also in a black striped shirt. Rahul Vaidya, who had appeared in the first season of Indian Idol that same year, was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Divya Kumar was in a white shirt.

Aditya, Rahul, and Divya also got nostalgic as they reacted to the picture. Aditya commented, “Uff! Kya lag rahe hain hum (How good we look here).” Divya commented, "Ohoooooooo... Bestest picture," adding a string of emojis. Rahul wrote, "Good times," adding red heart emojis.

RELATED STORIES
Sunidhi Chauhan shares throwback pictures.

Fans of the singers thanked Sunidhi for sharing the picture. One complimented her, "You haven’t aged a bit Sunidhi," while another commented, "Nostalgic." One wrote, "Awwwww this is epic, miss those simple days," while another said, "Such a fab pic! Priceless."

Sunidhi, popular for singing hits like Mehboob Mere, Dhoom Machale, Beedi, Sheila Ki Jawani among several other songs, had made her career debut at the age of 13 when she sang Ladki Deewani Ladka Deewana in the 1996 film Shashtra, on which she had collaborated with Aditya and his father -- singer Udit Narayan. During the year, she also won singing reality show titled Meri Awaz Suno. Sunidhi rose to fame after she sang Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi, a duet with Sonu Nigam, for the 1999 film Mast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sunidhi chauhan rahul vaidya aditya narayan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP