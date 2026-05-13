Talwiinder faces backlash for joining Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem on stage at Toronto concert: ‘Shame on you’

Indian singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, known simply as Talwiinder, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after appearing at Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem’s concert in Toronto, Canada. While the crowd cheered for the unexpected crossover, a section of social media users has been slamming the singer.

Talwiinder gets trolled

Several videos and images show Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage.

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On Tuesday, Talwiinder shared several images and videos from the concert in Toronto on Instagram. He shared the images with a caption that read, “Wishes came true in Toronto 💫 w/ @hasan_raheem (sic)."

The videos and images show Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage, singing with him, hugging him, and even breaking into an impromptu dance. As the moments caught attention on social media, many people came forward to slam the singer for attending the concert.

It comes after the strained India-Pakistan relations following the Pahalgam terrorist attack sparked fresh calls for a ban on Pakistani actors and musicians in India, and a ban on Indian talent collaborating with Pakistani talent.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to Talwiinder's videos and pictures with Raheem, one social media user tweeted, "Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. Why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to Talwiinder's videos and pictures with Raheem, one social media user tweeted, "Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. Why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another X user wrote, "SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic)." Another social media user wrote, “Talwinder this is not joke. You need to reaffirm eveything. Mein firse nai boluga (sic)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another X user wrote, "SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic)." Another social media user wrote, “Talwinder this is not joke. You need to reaffirm eveything. Mein firse nai boluga (sic)." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One social media user slammed the singer and wrote, “Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this! These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society.” Another wrote, “It's a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One social media user slammed the singer and wrote, “Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this! These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society.” Another wrote, “It's a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, some social media users also came out in support of Talwiinder, arguing that art should not be confined by borders. One wrote, “Two souls two nations, one vibe Hassan Raheem x Talwiinder proving music has no borders, only hearts.” Another wrote, “History was made, and we were there to witness it!”

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“Those uncountable hugs and the bhangra was the cutest part ngl,” one added.

More about Talwiinder

Some time back, Talwiinder grabbed attention after being spotted spending time with actor Disha Patani, sparking dating rumours. The two were later seen walking hand in hand at the Lollapalooza 2026 concert, seemingly confirming their relationship. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder clarified that he and Disha are still getting to know each other and do not want to give in to the pressure created by rumours.

Talwiinder began recording and releasing music on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, where he uploaded original compositions and cover songs, including Phir Mohabbat. He gained widespread attention in 2022 with tracks like Kammo Ji, Dhundhala and Funk Song, which became viral hits on Instagram. In 2024, he released his debut album Misfit, featuring 13 songs by various artists.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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