Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen dining again, did Jack Antonoff play a role? Images tell a story

American pop superstar-songwriter Taylor Swift and ‘The 1975’ frontman Matty Healy have set the internet on fire with rumours of a romance.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. AP/PTI(AP05_06_2023_000019A)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 33-year-old “Anti Hero” performer and the 34-year-old British rocker were recently spotted holding hands while out to dinner in New York City on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

Photos of the pair quickly went viral, leaving fans wondering if they are officially a thing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports from TMZ. the new couple was having dinner at Casa Cipriani, a high-end Italian restaurant in Manhattan.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Swift and Healy had been reconnected through Antonoff, who has frequently collaborated with both artists.

An insider close to the situation told ET. "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out,” added, “Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Another source claimed, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."

A different source claimed to Page Six that the singer duo was seen “cuddling and kissing.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swift and Antonoff have a history of working on music together, and the Bleachers lead singer recently helped produce Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the fifth studio album by Healy's band, The 1975.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer and the 1975 frontman first met nearly 10 years ago and were briefly linked at the time, but over the years Matty denied there was anything romantic brewing between them.

In 2015, the British rock star addressed the romance rumors during a radio interview with Australia's 2DayFM, saying, "It's fake. It's all bloody fake. It's a farce!" He went on to explain that they exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, but there was no romantic angle or anything happening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite Healy's denial of a romance with Swift in the past, the recent photos of the pair holding hands and spending time together in New York City have reignited speculation that they are indeed dating. The two were also spotted together in Nashville, Tennessee, where Swift was performing as part of her "Lover" tour.

ALSO READ| Who is Matty Healy: Everything to know about Taylor Swift's new rumoured boyfriend

Healy attended both Friday and Saturday night's shows, even performing with opening act Phoebe Bridgers on Saturday night. A video shared on social media shows Healy playing guitar at the sold-out stadium while wearing a skeleton suit. Photos of Healy at the concert and with Swift in the back of a chauffeured car have led fans to believe that they are officially a couple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the several ongoing rumours, neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the matter