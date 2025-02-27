Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face ‘first big bump’ in romance after this Super Bowl incident

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly reassessing how they navigate their future following the huge booing at the Super Bowl. The Cruel Summer singer faced unexpected boos from NFL fans as Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Following huge booing at the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reassessing their public relationship. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

“Wow, it’s been quite the whirlwind for Taylor! Just when she was on top of the world after that fabulous Eras Tour, boom! She gets hit with some serious public backlash,” a source close to the singer told Radar Online.

“I mean, the girl really thinks of herself as a decent person, always trying to do the right thing, so this whole ordeal must be super unsettling for her. Rumour has it that she's been advised to keep a low profile for now. Can you imagine?”

“It’s almost like she’s been branded as the bad guy, and that’s gotta hurt! Things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis – hello, first big bump in their otherwise fun romance!” the source added.

Swift ‘not one to back down’—but Super Bowl booing left her shaken

“They’ve been having some seriously awkward chats with their teams about when they should step out in public and what the vibe should even be like. Talk about taking the romance out of the relationship.”

“And let’s be real, Taylor is not one to back down easily. But with all this hate coming from the public lately, it’s leaving her a little shaken. Friends and family are on high alert, worried about the couple and hoping they can navigate through this tricky phase in their love saga,” the source told Radar Online further.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' tight end was “battling a big illness” even before the big game. He grabbed just four catches for 39 yards on six targets against the Eagles.

“We’re never gonna make excuses and talk about it, but I mean, yeah, he was battling with a pretty big illness there before the Super Bowl,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach shared during the NFL: The Insiders podcast.