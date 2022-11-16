Taylor Swift 'can't cope' over Grammy nod for All Too Well, recalls how she wrote it at 14

The Grammys announced their nominations on Tuesday and Taylor Swift is ready to go "scream for ten minutes straight". She posted an Instagram story to celebrate that All Too Well was up for Song of the Year. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2023: Check out full list of nominees)

"So many reasons to lose my damn mind today," the pop singer began, "All Too Well 10 is the song I'm most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.” Taylor is not new to the Grammys, having won the award for Album of the Year thrice, but never in the category of Song of the Year, that she pointed out in the story saying, "The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal."

Taylor Swift's post on All Too Well's nomination.

Taylor also went ahead to mention her co-writer Liz Rose in the process of making All Too Well, saying that they she just got off the phone and "reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14." Taylor further added, "She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope.”

Taylor Swift's nomination for Song of the Year this year marks her sixth in the category, without a single win. She had been previously nominated in the category for Cardigan in 2021, Lover in 2020, Blank Space in 2016, Shake It Off in 2015, and You Belong With Me in 2010.

Taylor Swift has mentioned before that the new 10-minute version of All Too Well is all because of her fans, who insisted and were so loyal to her from the very beginning, when she shared that she would re-record her album Red. She added, "I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I'll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Along with the nomination for Song of the Year, Taylor also scored nominations for Best Music Video for All Too Well, Best Country Song for I Bet You Think About Me, a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version), and Best Song written for Visual Media for Carolina- that she wrote for the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The 2023 Grammys will be held on February 3, 2023.

