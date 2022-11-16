Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce ties record after leading nominations with 9. Check out full list of nominees
Beyonce ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
Beyonce has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show. Beyonce's Break My Soul reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while Renaissance — which ventured into the world of dancehall music — netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nods this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations at 88 apiece.
Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.
Nearly half of this year's leading nominees — announced by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson — are women and more than half are people of colour, according to the recording academy. The ceremony will be held February 5 here.
“This makes me feel very proud, but it makes me conscious of the fact that we have to maintain the work we have done,” said Harvey Mason Jr, the Recording Academy's CEO. He said there have been strides in the peer-driven voting system and increased membership, but he still believes more progress can be made.
“This year, I'm pleased with the result and work the voters did,” he continued. “We have almost 13,000 voters now. I'm pleased to think they spent the time listening to the music and evaluating. I think you see by the type of nominations that they are not only going for just popular music or music that has a lot of streams. It's just music of high quality.”
Beyonce, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards won if she wins four awards. Solti, who has 31 Grammys, has held on to the record since 1997.
Other album of the year nominees include: Adele's 30, ABBA's Voyage, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Carlile's In These Silent Days, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres, Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo's Special and Styles' Harry's House. Bad Bunny made history, with his album becoming the first sung entirely in Spanish to compete in the category.tist are Muni Long, Latto and Eurovision winner Maneskin.
Check out full list of nominees:
1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
Easy On Me
Adele
Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers
You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
Woman
Doja Cat
Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
About Damn Time
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
As It Was
Harry Styles
Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).
Voyage
ABBA
Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, songwriters; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
30
Adele
Shawn Everett, Ludwig Göransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro & Shellback, producers; Julian Burg, Steve Churchyard, Tom Elmhirst, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, Sam Holland, Michael Ilbert, Inflo, Greg Kurstin, Riley Mackin & Lasse Mårtén, engineers/mixers; Adele Adkins, Ludwig Göransson, Dean Josiah Cover, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin & Shellback, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
Rauw Alejandro, Buscabulla, Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Bomba Estéreo & The Marías, featured artists; Demy & Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo & Tainy, producers; Josh Gudwin & Roberto Rosado, engineers/mixers; Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Raquel Berrios, Joshua Conway, Mick Coogan, Orlando Javier Valle Vega, Jesus Nieves Cortes, Luis Del Valle, Marcos Masis, Gabriel Mora, Elena Rose, Liliana Margarita Saumet & Maria Zardoya, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
RENAISSANCE
Beyoncé
Beam, Grace Jones & Tems, featured artists; Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyoncé, Bloodpop, Boi-1Da, Cadenza, Al Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, S1a0, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was & Stuart White, producers; Chi Coney, Russell Graham, Guiltybeatz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Chris McLaughlin, Delroy “Phatta” Pottinger, Andrea Roberts, Steve Rusch, Jabbar Stevens & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Denisia “@Blu June” Andrews, Danielle Balbuena, Tyshane Thompson, Kevin Marquis Bellmon, Sydney Bennett, Beyoncé, Jerel Black, Michael Tucker, Atia Boggs p/k/a Ink, Dustin Bowie, David Debrandon Brown, S. Carter, Nija Charles, Sabrina Claudio, Solomon Fagenson Cole, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Alexander Guy Cook, Lavar Coppin, Almando Cresso, Mike Dean, Saliou Diagne, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jordan Douglas, Aubrey Drake Graham, Kelman Duran, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Giles II, Derrick Carrington Gray, Nick Green, Larry Griffin Jr, Ronald Banful, Dave Hamelin, Aviel Calev Hirschfield, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Ariowa Irosogie, Leven Kali, Ricky Lawson, Tizita Makuria, Julian Martrel Mason, Daniel Memmi, Cherdericka Nichols, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Temilade Openiyi, Patrick Paige II From The Internet, Jimi Stephen Payton, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Michael Pollack, Richard Isong, Honey Redmond, Derek Renfroe, Andrew Richardson, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers, Oliver Rodigan, Freddie Ross, Raphael Saadiq, Matthew Samuels, Sean Seaton, Skrillex, Corece Smith, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Jabbar Stevens, Christopher A. Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas, Jr. & Jesse Wilson, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Mary J. Blige
DJ Khaled, Dave East, Fabolous, Fivio Foreign, Griselda, H.E.R., Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, Anderson .Paak, Remy Ma & Usher, featured artists; Alissia, Tarik Azzouz, Bengineer, Blacka Din Me, Rogét Chahayed, Cool & Dre, Ben Billions, DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, D’Mile, Wonda, Bongo Bytheway, H.E.R., Hostile Beats, Eric Hudson, London On Da Track, Leon Michels, Nova Wav, Anderson.Paak, Sl!Mwav, Streetrunner, Swizz Beatz & J White Did It, producers; Derek Ali, Ben Chang, Luis Bordeaux, Bryce Bordone, Lauren D’Elia, Chris Galland, Serban Ghenea, Akeel Henry, Jaycen Joshua, Pat Kelly, Jhair Lazo, Shamele Mackie, Manny Marroquin, Dave Medrano, Ari Morris, Parks, Juan Peña, Ben Sedano, Kev Spencer, Julio Ulloa & Jodie Grayson Williams, engineers/mixers; Alissia Beneviste, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Archer, Bianca Atterberry, Tarik Azzouz, Mary J. Blige, David Brewster, David Brown, Shawn Butler, Rogét Chahayed, Ant Clemons, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Kasseem Dean, Benjamin Diehl, DJ Cassidy, Jocelyn Donald, Jerry Duplessis, Uforo Ebong, Dernst Emile II, John Jackson, Adriana Flores, Gabriella Wilson, Shawn Hibbler, Charles A. Hinshaw, Jamie Hurton, Eric Hudson, Jason Phillips, Khaled Khaled, London Holmes, Andre “Dre” Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie, Leon Michels, Jerome Monroe, Jr., Kim Owens, Brandon Anderson, Jeremie “Benny The Butcher” Pennick, Bryan Ponce, Demond “Conway The Machine” Price, Peter Skellern, Shaffer Smith, Nicholas Warwar, Deforrest Taylor, Tiara Thomas, Marcello “Cool” Valenzano, Alvin “Westside Gunn” Worthy, Anthony Jermaine White & Leon Youngblood, songwriters
In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
Lucius, featured artist; Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Dave Cobb, Tom Elmhirst, Michael Harris & Shooter Jennings, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
BTS, Jacob Collier, Selena Gomez & We Are KING, featured artists; Jacob Collier, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Kang Hyo-Won, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson, Paris Strother & We Are KING, producers; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, The Dream Team, Duncan Fuller, Serban Ghenea, Daniel Green, John Hanes, Jon Hopkins, Michael Ilbert, Max Martin, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson & Paris Strother, engineers/mixers; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Denise Carite, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, Derek Dixie, Sam Falson, Stephen Fry, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Jung Ho-Seok, Chris Martin, Max Martin, John Metcalfe, Leland Tyler Wayne, Bill Rahko, Kim Nam-Joon, Jesse Rogg, Davide Rossi, Rik Simpson, Amber Strother, Paris Strother, Min Yoon-Gi, Federico Vindver & Olivia Waithe, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem, Blxst, Sam Dew, Ghostface Killah, Beth Gibbons, Kodak Black, Tanna Leone, Taylour Paige, Amanda Reifer, Sampha & Summer Walker, featured artists; The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherman, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy & Pharrell Williams, producers; Derek Ali, Matt Anthony, Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, David Bishop, Troy Bourgeois, Andrew Boyd, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Derek Garcia, Chad Gordon, James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Manny Marroquin, Erwing Olivares, Raymond J Scavo III, Matt Schaeffer, Cyrus Taghipour, Johnathan Turner & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Hykeem Carter, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Daniel Tannenbaum, Daniel Tannenbaum, Stephen Lee Bruner, Matthew Burdette, Isaac John De Boni, Sam Dew, Anthony Dixon, Victor Ekpo, Sergiu Gherman, Dennis Coles, Beth Gibbons, Frano Huett, Stuart Johnson, Bill K. Kapri, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Daniel Krieger, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald LaTour, Mario Luciano, Daniel Alan Maman, Timothy Maxey, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Michael John Mulé, D. Natche, OKLAMA, Jason Pounds, Rascal, Amanda Reifer, Matthew Samuels, Avante Santana, Matt Schaeffer, Sampha Sisay, Mark Spears, Homer Steinweiss, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Donte Lamar Perkins, Duval Timothy, Summer Walker & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
Special
Lizzo
Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin & Pop Wansel, producers; Benny Blanco, Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Jacob Ferguson, Serban Ghenea, Jeremy Hatcher, Andrew Hey, Sam Holland, ILYA, Stefan Johnson, Jens Jungkurth, Patrick Kehrier, Ian Kirkpatrick, Damien Lewis, Bill Malina, Manny Marroquin & Ricky Reed, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daoud Anthony, Jonathan Bellion, Benjamin Levin, Thomas Brenneck, Christian Devivo, Omer Fedi, Eric Frederic, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Melissa Jefferson, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Michael Neil, Michael Pollack, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Peter Svensson, Gavin Chris Tennille, Theron Makiel Thomas, Andrew Wansel & Emily Warren, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Sammy Witte, producers; Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Spike Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland, Harry Styles & Sammy Witte, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
abcdefu
Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Easy On Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Pop
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
Easy On Me
Adele
Moscow Mule
Bad Bunny
Woman
Doja Cat
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
About Damn Time
Lizzo
As It Was
Harry Styles
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe
Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
Higher
Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…
Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)
Norah Jones
Evergreen
Pentatonix
Thank You
Diana Ross
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.
Voyage
ABBA
30
Adele
Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
Special
Lizzo
Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Dance/Electronic Music
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer
Rosewood
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
Don’t Forget My Love
Diplo & Miguel
Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
I’m Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers
Intimidated
KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer
On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
Renaissance
Beyoncé
Fragments
Bonobo
Diplo
Diplo
The Last Goodbye
ODESZA
Surrender
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Contemporary Instrumental Music
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 50% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new recordings.
Between Dreaming And Joy
Jeff Coffin
Not Tight
DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz
Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder
Brad Mehldau
Empire Central
Snarky Puppy
Rock
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
So Happy It Hurts
Bryan Adams
Old Man
Beck
Wild Child
The Black Keys
Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile
Crawl!
Idles
Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday
Turnstile
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
Call Me Little Sunshine
Ghost
We’ll Be Back
Megadeth
Kill Or Be Killed
Muse
Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Blackout
Turnstile
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Black Summer
Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Blackout
Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Harmonia’s Dream
Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
Patient Number 9
John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
Dropout Boogie
The Black Keys
The Boy Named If
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler
Idles
Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa
Spoon
Alternative
16. Best Alternative Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
Arctic Monkeys
Certainty
Big Thief
King
Florence + The Machine
Chaise Longue
Wet Leg
Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
17. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
WE
Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Big Thief
Fossora
Björk
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Cool It Down
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
R&B
18. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
VIRGO’S GROOVE
Beyoncé
Here With Me
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs
Muni Long
Over
Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good
Jazmine Sullivan
19. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
Do 4 Love
Snoh Aalegra
Keeps On Fallin’
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
Beyoncé
‘Round Midnight
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
20. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
CUFF IT
Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
Hrs & Hrs
Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
Hurt Me So Good
Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Please Don’t Walk Away
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
21. Best Progressive R&B Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
Operation Funk
Cory Henry
Gemini Rights
Steve Lacy
Drones
Terrace Martin
Starfruit
Moonchild
Red Balloon
Tank And The Bangas
22. Best R&B Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new R&B recordings.
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe)
Chris Brown
Black Radio III
Robert Glasper
Candydrip
Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun
PJ Morton
Rap
23. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
GOD DID
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Vegas
Doja Cat
pushin P
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Hitkidd & GloRilla
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
24. Best Melodic Rap Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
BEAUTIFUL
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
WAIT FOR U
Future Featuring Drake & Tems
First Class
Jack Harlow
Die Hard
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live)
Latto
25. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Churchill Downs
Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
pushin P
Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
WAIT FOR U
Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
26. Best Rap Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rap recordings.
GOD DID
DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You
Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You
Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry
Pusha T
Country
27. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
Heartfirst
Kelsea Ballerini
Something In The Orange
Zach Bryan
In His Arms
Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town
Maren Morris
Live Forever
Willie Nelson
28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
Wishful Drinking
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Brothers Osborne
Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You – Revisited
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Going Where The Lonely Go
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
29. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Circles Around This Town
Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
Doin’ This
Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
If I Was A Cowboy
Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
‘Til You Can’t
Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
30. Best Country Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new country recordings.
Growin’ Up
Luke Combs
Palomino
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest
Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time
Willie Nelson
New Age, Ambient, or Chant
31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
Positano Songs
Will Ackerman
Joy
Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana
Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger
Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mystic Mirror
White Sun
Jazz
32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)
Rounds (Live)
Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
Keep Holding On
Gerald Albright, soloist
Falling
Melissa Aldana, soloist
Call Of The Drum
Marcus Baylor, soloist
Cherokee/Koko
John Beasley, soloist
Endangered Species
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
33. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS
The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile
Samara Joy
Fade To Black
Carmen Lundy
Fifty
The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song
Cécile McLorin Salvant
34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
New Standards Vol. 1
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy
Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
Parallel Motion
Yellowjackets
35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
Bird Lives
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
36. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
Fandango At The Wall In New York
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will
Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul
Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas
Miguel Zenón
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
37. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
Positive
Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
When I Pray
DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
Kingdom
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
The Better Benediction
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
Get Up
Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)
God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
So Good
DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
For God Is With Us
for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
Fear Is Not My Future
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
Holy Forever
Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)
Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
39. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
Die To Live
Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Ricky Dillard
Clarity
DOE
One Deluxe
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New
Tye Tribbett
40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.
Lion
Elevation Worship
Breathe
Maverick City Music
Life After Death
TobyMac
Always
Chris Tomlin
My Jesus
Anne Wilson
41. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
Let’s Just Praise The Lord
Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots
Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family
Willie Nelson
2:22
Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymnal
Tennessee State University Marching Band
Latin
42. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
AGUILERA
Christina Aguilera
Pasieros
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera
Camilo
VIAJANTE
Fonseca
Dharma +
Sebastián Yatra
43. Best Música Urbana Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2
Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY
Daddy Yankee
La 167
Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape
Maluma
44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.
El Alimento
Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo
Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen
Mon Laferte
Alegoría
Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes
Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI
Rosalía
45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
Abeja Reina
Chiquis
Un Canto por México – El Musical
Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe)
Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido
Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Marco Antonio Solís
46. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
Pa’lla Voy
Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz
La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B
Víctor Manuelle
Legendario
Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II
Carlos Vives
American Roots Music
47. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
Life According To Raechel
Madison Cunningham
Oh Betty
Fantastic Negrito
Stompin’ Ground
Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Prodigal Daughter
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
48. Best Americana Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).
Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]
Eric Alexandrakis
There You Go Again
Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
The Message
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Made Up Mind
Bonnie Raitt
49. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Bright Star
Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
Forever
Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
High And Lonesome
T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Prodigal Daughter
Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
50. Best Americana Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way
Dr. John
Good To Be…
Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That…
Bonnie Raitt
51. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
Toward The Fray
The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud
The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain
Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside
Yonder Mountain String Band
52. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
Heavy Load Blues
Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie
Buddy Guy
Get On Board
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down
John Mayall
Mississippi Son
Charlie Musselwhite
53. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
Done Come Too Far
Shemekia Copeland
Crown
Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance
Ben Harper
Set Sail
North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny
Edgar Winter
54. Best Folk Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
Spellbound
Judy Collins
Revealer
Madison Cunningham
The Light At The End Of The Line
Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy
Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street
Punch Brothers
55. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
Full Circle
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani
Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Ranky Tanky
Reggae
56. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new reggae recordings.
The Kalling
Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted
Koffee
Scorcha
Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm
Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi
Shaggy
Global Music
57. Best Global Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.
Udhero Na
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
Gimme Love
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
Last Last
Burna Boy
Neva Bow Down
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
Bayethe
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
58. Best Global Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.
Shuruaat
Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini
Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live)
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura
Masa Takumi
Children’s
59. Best Children’s Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
Into The Little Blue House
Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
The Movement
Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go!
Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet
Justin Roberts
Spoken Word
60. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense
Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me
Viola Davis
Music Is History
Questlove
61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken word poetry recordings.
Black Men Are Precious
Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door
J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Amir Sulaiman
Comedy
62. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new recordings.
The Closer
Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster
Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Randy Rainbow
Sorry
Louis CK
We All Scream
Patton Oswalt
Musical Theater
63. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing greater 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.
Caroline, Or Change
John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ The Musical
Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night
Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live On Opening Night
Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop
Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Music for Visual Media
64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
ELVIS
(Various Artists)
Encanto
(Various Artists)
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
(Various Artists)
Top Gun: Maverick
Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
West Side Story
(Various Artists)
65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.
The Batman
Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto
Germaine Franco, composer
No Time To Die
Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power Of The Dog
Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3
Nicholas Britell, composer
66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Austin Wintory, composer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
Stephanie Economou, composer
Call Of Duty®: Vanguard
Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Richard Jacques, composer
Old World
Christopher Tin, composer
67. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Be Alive [From King Richard]
Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing]
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]
Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]
Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
Composing/Arranging
68. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
African Tales
Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
El País Invisible
Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
Refuge
Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
Snapshots
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)
Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
How Deep Is Your Love
Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)
Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
Minnesota, WI
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
Scrapple From The Apple
John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Let It Happen
Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
Never Gonna Be Alone
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Package, Notes, and Historical
71. Best Recording Package
Beginningless Beginning
Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Divers
William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful
Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos
Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist
Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined
Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess
Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book
Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83
Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
73. Best Album Notes
The American Clavé Recordings
Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942
John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
74. Best Historical Album
Against The Odds: 1974-1982
Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
To Whom It May Concern…
Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriting
75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Amy Allen
For My Friends (King Princess) (S)
The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)
If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)
If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)
Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)
Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)
Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)
Too Bad (King Princess) (S)
Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Nija Charles
Cozy (Beyoncé) (T)
Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)
Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)
Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)
Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)
Can I Get It (Adele) (T)
Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)
C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)
Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)
Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)
Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)
To Be Loved (Adele) (T)
The-Dream
Break My Soul (Beyoncé) (S)
Church Girl (Beyoncé) (T)
Energy (Beyoncé) (T)
I’m That Girl (Beyoncé) (T)
Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)
Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
Summer Renaissance (Beyoncé) (T)
Thique (Beyoncé) (T)
Laura Veltz
Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)
Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)
Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)
Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)
29 (Demi Lovato) (T)
Production
76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Adolescence
George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
Black Radio III
Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
Harry’s House
Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Wet Leg
Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Jack Antonoff
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)
Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)
I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)
Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)
Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)
Dan Auerbach
Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)
El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)
Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)
Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)
Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)
Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)
Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)
Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)
Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)
Boi-1da
Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)
Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)
Heated (Beyoncé) (T)
Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)
N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)
Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)
Scarred (Giveon) (T)
Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Dahi
Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)
Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)
Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)
Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)
Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)
Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)
An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)
Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)
78. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)
Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
79. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).
AGUILERA
Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
Divine Tides
Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories…Do Not Open
Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1
Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
80. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra
Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Perspectives
Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World
Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
81. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Jonathan Allen
Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)
Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)
Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)
Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)
Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)
Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)
Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)
Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)
Christoph Franke
Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)
John Williams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)
Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)
Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)
Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, José Antonio Méndez Padrón & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)
James Ginsburg
As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)
Avant L’Orage – French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)
Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)
Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)
Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)
When There Are No Words – Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)
Elaine Martone
Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)
Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)
Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)
Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)
Judith Sherman
Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)
Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)
Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)
Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A)
Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)
It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)
León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)
Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)
Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)
Classical
82. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World
Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Eastman: Stay On It
Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
John Williams – The Berlin Concert
John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
83. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere Opera recording only.
Aucoin: Eurydice
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X
Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
84. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
Bach: St. John Passion
John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
Born
Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets
Dover Quartet
Musical Remembrances
Neave Trio
Perspectives
Third Coast Percussion
Shaw: Evergreen
Attacca Quartet
What Is American
PUBLIQuartet
86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
Abels: Isolation Variation
Hilary Hahn
Bach: The Art Of Life
Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Mitsuko Uchida
Letters For The Future
Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic
Mak Grgić
87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with greater than 50% playing time of new material.
Eden
Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You
Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly
Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene
Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
88. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world premiere recording only.
An Adoption Story
Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire
JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds
Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
Bermel: Intonations
Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God
Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
Puts: Contact
Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved
Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
Music Video/Film
90. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
Easy On Me
Adele
Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
Yet To Come
BTS
Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
Woman
Doja Cat
Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
As It Was
Harry Styles
Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
91. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
Adele One Night Only
Adele
Paul Dugdale, video director
Our World
Justin Bieber
Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Billie Eilish
Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)
Rosalía
Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
(Various Artists)
Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics