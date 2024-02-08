Taylor Swift ‘discards’ her private plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, amidst tracking and privacy scare
Taylor Swift bid adieu to her private jet, Dassault Falcon 900, that she had owned since 2009
Taylor Swift has bid farewell to one of her private jets, marking her desire for increased privacy in her travels. The Federal Aviation Authority's recent update confirmed the pop sensation's separation from her Dassault Falcon 900, previously listed under SATA LLC, a company sharing an address with Taylor Swift Productions in Nashville.
Swift, who had owned the jet since 2009, now sees it registered under a Missouri-based company incorporated in 2006, according to reports from Business Insider. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed, but a new Dassault 900 comes with a hefty price tag of $44 million.
How will Taylor Swift fly from Tokyo to US?
This move trims Swift's private jet collection, leaving her with the operational Dassault 7X, capable of accommodating 16 passengers. The Dassault 900, with a capacity of 12, served her travel needs until its last recorded flight on January 30.
With Tokyo concerts and the Super Bowl supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the horizon, fans are left speculating about Swift's future travel arrangements. Whether she chooses to charter a private plane or utilize her remaining jet, Swift's penchant for private air travel has not gone unnoticed.
The artist faced criticism for her environmental footprint, particularly in 2022 when she topped a list of celebrities with the highest private-jet carbon emissions. Last year, her jets logged over 166 flight hours during her U.S. tour. Despite backlash, Swift's spokesperson revealed her commitment to offsetting jet usage through carbon credits.
Why did taylor Swift sell off her private plane?
Swift's desire for flight privacy has also sparked legal interventions. College student Jack Sweeney, known for tracking celebrity flights, received a cease-and-desist letter from Swift's legal team, accusing him of "stalking and harassing behavior." Sweeney defended his actions, claiming transparency as his motivation, using publicly available information.
While the artist takes steps to shield her privacy in the skies, the ever-watchful public eye remains fixated on her evolving travel choices, mixing curiosity with criticism.