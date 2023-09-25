Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Full list of dates and venues of upcoming shows
Taylor Swift is extending her critically acclaimed tour with a second North American leg that will start in October 2024
Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras tour ended its first round of shows on August 9, 2023, after as many as six productions at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The singer is extending her critically acclaimed tour with a second North American leg that will start in October 2024. It kicks off from October 18 next year. Internationally, the tours will resume on February 7 next year.
Taylor is notably one of the most expensive on the concert market, and is also high in demand. This is the scenario especially after her most recent Eras tour’s broke sales records. Pollstar data shows Talylor has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.
Here’s a list of Taylor’s upcoming Eras Tour dates and venues:
US dates:
October 18th, 2024: Miami, Florida, USA
October 19th, 2024: Miami, Florida, USA
October 20th, 2024: Miami, Florida, USA
October 25th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
October 26th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
October 27th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
November 1st, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
November 2nd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
November 3rd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Earlier in August, Taylor took to Instagram to announce that the US tour is not concluding yet. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” she wrote. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information”.
International dates:
February 7th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 8th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 9th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 10th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 16th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia
February 17th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia
February 18th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia
February 23rd, 2024: Sydney, Australia
February 24th, 2024: Sydney, Australia
February 25th, 2024: Sydney, Australia
February 26th, 2024: Sydney, Australia
March 2nd, 2024: Singapore
March 3rd, 2024: Singapore
March 4th, 2024: Singapore
March 7th, 2024: Singapore
March 8th, 2024: Singapore
March 9th, 2024: Singapore
May 9th, 2024: Paris, France
May 10th, 2024: Paris, France
May 11th, 2024: Paris, France
May 12th, 2024: Paris, France
May 17th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden
May 18th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden
May 19th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden
May 24th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal
May 25th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal
May 30th, 2024: Madrid, Spain
June 2nd, 2024: Lyon, France
June 3rd, 2024: Lyon, France
June 7th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
June 8th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
June 9th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
June 13th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 14th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 15th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 18th, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom
June 21st, 2024: London, United Kingdom
June 22nd, 2024: London, United Kingdom
June 23rd, 2024: London, United Kingdom
June 28th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland
June 29th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland
June 30th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland
July 4th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 5th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 6th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 9th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland
July 10th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland
July 13th, 2024: Milan, Italy
July 14th, 2024: Milan, Italy
July 17th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 18th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 19th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 23rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany
July 24rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany
July 27th, 2024: Munich, Germany
July 28th, 2024: Munich, Germany
August 1st, 2024: Warsaw, Poland
August 2nd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland
August 3rd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland
August 8th, 2024: Viena, Austria
August 9th, 2024: Viena, Austria
August 10th, 2024: Viena, Austria
August 15th, 2024: London, United Kingdom
August 16th, 2024: London, United Kingdom
August 17th, 2024: London, United Kingdom
November 14th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 15th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 16th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 21st, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 22nd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 23rd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Eras tour could become the first to top the $1 billion mark
As per Pollstar, Taylor is making over $13 million from each data on her Eras tour, with an average of 54,000 fans who are attending each concert. It is possible that her tour will go on to become the first to top the $1 billion mark after it ends.
According to Business Insider, Taylor is charging an average of $254 for each ticket. InvestorsObserver says that a QuestionPro survey found that the average concert goer spent $720 over their budget. This is over a total spend of more than $1,300, which includes the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel.