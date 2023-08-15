Taylor Swift's security guards block fan's view during concert, singer repeatedly tells them to move; internet reacts

Singer Taylor Swift is known for her sweet gestures towards fans during concerts. During a recent show in Los Angeles, Taylor won hearts after she made sure that a fan's view didn't get blocked by her security. (Also Read | Taylor Swift stops her performance to defend fan against aggressive security guard during Eras Tour concert)

Taylor helps her fan

Taylor Swift talks to security during her show.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), a person posted a clip of the singer performing on stage wearing a red and black outfit. In the video, Taylor walked towards the edge of the stage and gestured, repeatedly, for someone to move. Taylor was also seen getting a little irritated and making a face while looking in front of her. She also pointed at a person and smiled while still singing and dancing.

Internet reacts to Taylor's gesture

As the camera panned towards the audience a woman was seen smiling and jumping while a security staff shifted sideways. The video was posted with the caption, "| @TaylorSwift13 defended a fan from security during an LA show." Reacting to the video, a person clarified, "I don’t think it was defending I think the security was blocking the fan's view and Taylor asked them to move to get a better view of her fans." A comment read, "Boss lady bossing."

A fan wrote, "The queen herself." An X user said, "Mother is mothering. I miss the shows but she deserves a break." "They need to hire better guards," commented another fan. A tweet read, "Mother never lets us down." A person tweeted, "I am screaming! @reputallison13 got a video of @taylorswift13 shooing security for me. Never getting over LA!"

Taylor defended a fan in May

This isn't the first time that Taylor has supported her fan from the stage while performing. In May this year during her show at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, Taylor called out a security guard. She interrupted her song Bad Blood and defended a fan in the crowd. Talking about the fan, Taylor said, “She’s fine.” Moments later, she stopped singing again and shouted at the security guard, “She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop.”

Taylor concluded her Eras Tour recently

Recently, Taylor ended the 2023 US leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles. She also announced the fourth edition of her re-recording project: 1989 (Taylor's Version). After playing a few tracks from her 1989 era live, including an abridged take on Bad Blood, the singer approached the centre of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she had been working on something big.

