Taylor Swift meets Ana Clara's family days after she died at her concert

Ahead of her São Paulo show last night, Taylor Swift met with Ana Clara Benevides' family and took pictures with them. On November 17, the 23-year-old Swiftie died shortly after fainting due to excessive heat during the Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro. Soon after the news about Benevides' death due to cardiac arrest was made public, the Look What You Made Me Do singer took to social media to mourn the loss of her fan. Benevides' family members are still in mourning. Though smiling, they appeared sombre while posing alongside Swift and wore matching T-shirts that featured her picture.

Taylor Swift met with Ana Clara's family(X, formerly Twitter/ Indie 505)

After the tragic incident, Swift wrote on her Instagram story, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She continued, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” adding, “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Fans react to Taylor Swift's meeting with Ana's family

Saddened by the demise of a fellow Swiftie, fans appreciated Swift's kind gesture towards the family. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “In your world, love is the melody that orchestrates moments of pure connection. Each note, a testament to the symphony of emotions shared between kindred spirits. Let's celebrate the magic of love.”

Another said, “This just goes to show Taylor and her team were in contact with Anas family and are treating them well. I’m happy they got to meet her in Ana’s honor.” One more commented, “Very happy to see this and Prayers for Ana's family too!”