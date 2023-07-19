Taylor Swift now proclaimed honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, city renamed 'Swiftie Clara', here's why

Taylor Swift is on a roll during her most popular tour and post the re-release of her album Speak Now! As the singing sensation continues her journey to smash records, become a billionaire, improve country's growth she has now added another feather to her accolades.

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mayor of Santa Clara, Lisa Gillmore has proclaimed her as honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, California and the city will be renamed “Swiftie Clara” during her stop there on the Era's Tour.

Why has Santa Clara declared Taylor Swift as its honorary mayor ?

Taylor Swift will be performing in Santa Clara on July 28 and 29 at Levi's Stadium and to celebrate her sold out concert the city council wants to honour the artist for her ‘cultural impact’ and promote the city.

The Mayor's office has laid out the reasons why it feels Taylor deserves the honour.

‘American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has had a tremendous cultural impact since her ‘debut self-titled album in 2006’, statement outlines

It further adds, ‘Taylor Swift has achieved enormous success with ten studio albums and three re-recorded albums, of over 250 million certified units sold worldwide, twelve Grammy awards, and forty American Music Awards’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It goes on to then identify her other accolades and accomplishments, ‘Taylor Swift has achieved nine number one hits, forty top ten hits, and one hundred ninety entries on the Billboard Hot 100 List’

It then acknowledges her charity work, ‘well-known for her philanthropic efforts. Taylor Swift has donated millions of dollars to help victims of nawral disasters as well as providing millions in funding for musical education at numerous institutions.’

Letter from Mayor of City of Santa Clara Lisa Gillmor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to prosper and make business from her upcoming two-night concert in the city Santa Clara has ‘welcomed with gratitude' all Swifties from across the world to the City of Santa Clara.

Quoted by PinkVilla Christine Lawson, the CEO of Discover Santa Clara, said, "The Eras Tour has captivated fans nationwide, transcending genres and making an indelible mark." She further adds how it will help in 'embracing innovative and influential cultural icons that reflect our city's vibrant spirit and forging connections that make us an unforgettable destination.'

Also Read: Stanford University to offer course on singer Taylor Swift

Other Accolades for Taylor Swift

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This isn't the first time Swift is being honoured by the authority. Earlier, Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota decalred Swift's tour dates in the city, June 23 and 24, would be known as Taylor Swift Days. The mayor of Pittsburgh, rEd Gainey also renamed the city Swiftsburgh for the week when the singer performed there. Kansas City, Missouri renamed a road called Swift Street to Swift Street (Taylor's Version) referring to her re-recordings. She was also featured in Beige Book for her economic impact.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve recently reported that Swift's tour has significantly contributed to hotel revenues in the city and with over 44,000 hotel rooms occupied each night during the three-day concert series, Chicago generated a staggering $39 million in hotel revenue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city." The latest US Federal Reserve report states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.