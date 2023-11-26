Taylor Swift reaches out to deceased fan Ana Benevides' family for support, Travis Kelce comforts the singer: Report

Popstar Taylor Swift has reportedly reached out to the family of Ana Clara Benevides, the 23-year-old fan who died during her Rio De Janeiro concert last week. As per a report in The Sun, a source has informed the daily that Taylor has been in constant touch with Ana's family for support. (Also Read: Taylor Swift's São Paulo concert shatters records with largest-ever crowd, 'not moved on from the fan’s death.’)

Taylor reaches out to fan's family

Taylor Swift was shaken by the death of her 23-year-old fan(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sun quoted a source as saying, “Right now Twitter is awash with claims she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Taylor’s inner circle have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down are shaken by the tragedy. If she makes her actions public, she’s seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold.”

Travis Kelce consoles Taylor

Taylor's boyfriend and footballer Travis Kelce is reportedly comforting the popstar. The Sun quoted the source as saying, "Of course, her team are like her family and have been there for her but Travis really has been her rock.”

About Ana Clara Benevides

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her November 17 night show, according to a message posted on the singer’s Instagram.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” the singer said in a handwritten note on Instagram. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Concert goers complained that they were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures. A dangerous heat wave is sweeping across large swathes of Brazil, forcing Rio de Janeiro’s vendors off the streets due to health alerts and driving up energy demand amid reports of power outages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a handwritten note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a “shattered heart.” Ana Clara Benevides’ death shook many people in Brazil. She had taken her first flight ever to travel from the country’s center-west region to Rio to see her favourite musician. She also created a WhatsApp group to keep her family updated, sending photos and videos every step of the way, family members told online news site G1.

- With inputs from AP

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.