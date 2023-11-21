Travis Kelce talks about 'scrutiny' as he opens up on dating Taylor Swift: I'm not running away from any of it

American football player and NFL star Travis Kelce has opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Travis admitted he has 'never dated anyone' like Taylor. Speaking about how her every move makes news, Travis lauded Taylor for 'enjoying life' despite the 'scrutiny she gets'. Also read: Travis Kelce thanks Taylor Swift for boost in fame Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game in October 2023. (AP)

On handling spotlight on his relationship with Taylor

He added he has no intention of running from the 'scrutiny' that has recently come his way, after his relationship with Taylor Swift grabbed widespread attention. Travis Kelce told the WSJ, “Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it..."

Travis says Taylor handles her fame well

Travis Kelce isn't intimidated by Taylor's mega fame or the laser-focus attention on them, though he has had to adapt to it. He added Taylor handles her fame quite well, saying, "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

In the interview, Travis Kelce also discussed his first time meeting Taylor. He also revealed that some people close to Taylor may have pointed the singer in his direction. He also spoke about how he apparently had someone 'playing Cupid' to help him get in touch with Taylor.

Earlier this month, Travis flew to Argentina to see the singer on the second night of the international leg of her Eras Tour. On the same day that Taylor postponed the second date of the Latin American leg of her tour due to inclement weather, Travis had touched down in Argentina.

