Taylor Swift's videos from 2023 VMAs are too cute: Watch her cheer for Selena Gomez, dance as Shakira performs on stage

Taylor Swift won the award for best pop music video on Tuesday at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMAs), where the winners are voted for by fans. Videos of the singer making the most of the night are all over social media – from cheering for Shakira and Demi Lovato as they performed on stage, to reuniting with and hugging BFF Selena Gomez as they posed for photographers. Also read: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's sister exchange gifts at her Eras Tour concert. Watch

Taylor cheered for Selena as she won award

Selena Gomez with Taylor Swift at the 2023 VMAs.

While Selena and Taylor Swift were not seated together at the event or arrived at the red carpet together, they posed together for pictures and were each other’s biggest cheerleaders when they took the stage to accept their respective VMAs.

Selena Gomez and Rema won best Afrobeats video award for their song Calm Down. While on stage, Selena was asked by Rema to give her own little acceptance speech, as Taylor cheered for her bestie from the audience. In a video from the awards' show that was shared on a fan page, Taylor Swift also asked people sitting around her to stand and cheer as Selena won the award.

Meanwhile, Selena was filmed standing during Taylor’s acceptance speech. Sharing the video on Twitter (X), a fan wrote, "Selena Gomez praising her best friend Taylor Swift, while she’s giving her speech is so cute."

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift first became friends in 2008, when they were both dating Jonas Brothers members – Selena was with Nick Jonas, while Taylor was dating Joe Jonas. Over the years, Selena and Taylor have spoken fondly about each other in their interviews and on social media.

Taylor was having a party of her own

The VMAs this years boasted an impressive lists of performers across genres, from Nicki Minaj to Olivia Rodrigo and Shakira and many more. Nicki Minaj pulled double duty at the VMAs this year, acting as both a performer and an emcee.

But it appeared like Taylor was the most excited to see the performance of Shakira, recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Videos of her vibing to the music were shared by fans on Twitter (X). Making her first live appearance at the VMAs since 2006, Shakira danced to Whenever, Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie, and many other hits.

Taylor hangs out with Ice Spice

A video of Taylor reacting to Doja Cat’s VMAs performance was also shared, in which she said, “It’s giving movie, it’s giving cinematography.” Moreover, Taylor took her place in the audience next to Ice Spice and their interaction – pouting for the camera and giggling – had fans' hearts melting. The pair had collaborated on Karma, which was released in May.

