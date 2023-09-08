Doja Cat's 'vagina monologue' rant steals spotlight at Victoria's Secret event

New York City witnessed a glamorous affair at the recent Victoria's Secret red-carpet event, where the multi-talented Doja Cat graced the occasion, leaving onlookers in awe. However, what seemed like a flawless appearance on the outside wasn't all smiles for the "Say So" singer, who later took to social media to vent her discomfort regarding her ensemble. US rapper Doja Cat attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023. (AFP)

In a series of candid Instagram Stories, Doja Cat didn't hold back, stating, "It's crazy when u got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the straps on the dress pull ur tits all the way down to your knees and all you asked for was a slip dress but I digress." The artist playfully referred to this as her "complaining era" and even quipped, "A bitch coulda got a uti but the hole real resilient."

Doja Cat, known for her humor and candidness, continued, "All 4 lips out swinging in the f---in breeze but I make lemons out of lemonade," referring to the wardrobe malfunction. She didn't spare details, describing how the dress's built-in panty caused discomfort and joked about it feeling like it "split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese."

While the Instagram posts have been deleted, they were captured by Insider, and the incident quickly made waves on social media. Interestingly, neither Doja Cat nor her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, tagged the designer of the dress in their posts.

Despite the wardrobe mishap, Doja Cat remains the headliner and host for Victoria's Secret's eagerly anticipated return to the televised runway. The Victoria's Secret World Tour is set to premiere on September 26 on Prime Video, promising a spectacle that fashion enthusiasts won't want to miss.

