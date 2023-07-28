Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits the Richter Scale as Swifties cause 2.3 magnitude earthquake at Seattle concert

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a monumental success, but her Seattle leg took things to a whole new level when her devoted fans, known as Swifties, caused an earthquake equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude — rivaling the legendary "Beastquake" of 2011.

The groundbreaking phenomenon occurred over the weekend as the "Antihero" singer performed sold-out back-to-back shows to a whopping 144,000 fans at Seattle's Lumen Field, according to the Seattle Times.

Unexpected Seismic Activity

Little did the Grammy winner know that her concerts would leave a seismic mark: The energy and excitement from the three-and-a-half-hour-long marathon caused quite a commotion on a seismometer located next to the stadium.

Geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach of Western Washington University, who analyzed the data, was astonished by the findings. "This was much bigger than the Beast Quake in terms of the raw amplitude of shaking, and it went on for a whole lot longer," she said.

Tayquake vs Beastquake

For those unfamiliar with Seattle sports lore, the Beastquake occurred in 2011 when Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown, and the fans' wild celebration caused seismic activity.

To compare the two events tectonically, Caplan-Auerback analyzed data from both nights of Taylor Swift's concerts. The results were striking: The patterns of signals were nearly identical, with only a slight difference of 0.3 on the seismometer.

However, when it came to overall magnitude, the Swifties clearly took the crown, as their frenzied excitement lasted for hours, unlike the brief surge during the 2011 Beastquake.

Songs Behind the Quake

Seismologist Mouse Reusch from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network pinpointed the moments when the ground shook. The songs responsible for these Tay Tay-induced tremors were "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off" — the perfect choices for such a seismic spectacle.

Swift herself took to Instagram to acknowledge the seismic energy of her Pacific Northwest supporters. "Seattle, that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever," she wrote. "Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs."

A Tour to Remember

The Tayquake stands as a testament to the power of Taylor Swift's devoted fanbase, marking one of the all-star lineup of memorable Swiftie moments throughout the tour. From fans "hijacking" a plane to women taking over the men's bathroom during the Texas leg, Swifties have been making headlines with their passionate support.

As the Eras Tour nears its end, speculations are swirling about the potential $1 billion in sales, which could make it the highest-grossing tour of all time. With such seismic energy surrounding Taylor Swift, there's no doubt she has solidified her place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

(Source: New York Post)

