Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' countdown comes to an end with new single drop; details revealed

The mystery is finally over as Taylor Swift has finally revealed what weeks of Toy Story-themed clues were leading to. After sending fans into detective mode with mysterious countdowns, "TS" billboards and a series of Easter eggs, the singer announced a brand-new single, "I Knew It, I Knew You," created in collaboration with Toy Story 5.

Swifties already saw this coming

Swifties are decoding every clue as rumors of a Taylor Swift–Toy Story 5 connection continue to grow.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

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It all started at the end of April when a countdown appeared on Taylor's website, leading to what seemed like nothing at first. But fans were quick to notice the backdrop looked almost identical to the cloud wallpaper from Andy's bedroom in the original Toy Story films and the font closely matched the iconic Toy Story logo.

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But that was just the beginning. As Cosmopolitan reported, fans also noticed Taylor stepping out in an outfit featuring all the Toy Story colors just days before the countdown went live. Then Pixar's official Instagram posted a video of Jessie dancing on a "TS" billboard, captioning it with a lyric from Swift's hit “Shake It Off”, “She's making those moves up as she goes!”

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the billboard also features 13 clouds surrounding the letters. As any Swiftie knows, 13 is Taylor's favorite number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the billboard also features 13 clouds surrounding the letters. As any Swiftie knows, 13 is Taylor's favorite number. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Off Campus Season 2: All filming location details as Dean and Allie's love story take center stage The Song is out and you can alredy order it {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Off Campus Season 2: All filming location details as Dean and Allie's love story take center stage The Song is out and you can alredy order it {{/usCountry}}

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Th producers of the movie appeared to shut the rumours down entirely on May 27 when they confirmed the film had already been mixed with its final end song and that Taylor was not involved, as per Cosmopolitan.

However, that was not the case.

The new single is titled "I Knew It, I Knew You" and is being released in collaboration with Toy Story 5. The song is already available to pre-order as a Collector's Edition CD single on Taylor's website, coming with a double-sided cover. Fans can also choose an acoustic version or a piano version, each with their own different covers. The Collector's Edition is available until June 3, 2026 at 1:59pm ET or while supplies last.

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This is not the first time Taylor has contributed music to a major film, she previously recorded songs for The Hunger Games franchise and voiced the character Audrey in The Lorax.

Toy Story 5 opens exclusively in theaters on June 19 and also stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Greta Lee, Alan Cumming, Conan O'Brien and Bad Bunny.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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