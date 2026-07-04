Taylor Swift's wedding dress and Travis Kelce's attire: Full details and designers revealed

Taylor Swift officially married Travis Kelce today at Madison Square Garden, but her wedding dress has remained one of the best-kept secrets of the entire event. But finally its revealed what the couple wore.

What the couple wore

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married. (REUTERS)

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According to the Consequence, their wedding ceremony looks have now been revealed.

The bride and groom's wedding looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, the Creative Director of Dior's Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections. The designs were made in close collaboration with the bride and groom, marking the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.

Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin, while the bride wore Cartier jewelry for the occasion.

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It was earlier reported that her dress may have taken a completely different route. The Daily Mail reported back in April that Swift's gown was inspired by the dress Elizabeth Taylor wore when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950. Swift had previously shown her love for the actress, even naming a song from her album The Life of a Showgirl after her.

“Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. “So when she started thinking about her wedding dress, she looked up Elizabeth's old gowns online.”

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Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'already married' ahead of Madison Square Garden grand celebrations in New York

Inside the wedding party

Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce stood as Travis' Best Man.

As per The New York Times, the star-studded guest list included Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Mariska Hargitay, Jason Sudeikis, the Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Sombr, the Chicks, Benson Boone, and NFL stars Cooper Kupp and Chris Jones, among many others. Stevie Nicks, a close friend of the bride, also performed at the ceremony.