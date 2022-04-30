Tera Naam: Aryans' DJ Narain makes a grand comeback with soulful number

DJ Narain has made a comeback with Tera Naam after a long sabbatical. The song has been sung, written, and composed by DJ Narain (Dharmendra Jai Narain). While the music has been programmed by Naresh Vikal with mixing by Bawa Rocker.

DJ Narain who was one of the founders of famous pop group Aryans, is also a member of the Indian Civil Services. Aryans had given mega hits like Dekha Hai Teri Ankho Ko, Yeh Hawa, Ankhon Mei Tera Hi Chehra which launched Shahid Kapoor and other stars with their music videos. Aryans have more than 350 million YouTube views, five albums and had more than 800 concerts.

At the peak of Aryans' popularity, he decided to take a break from the music industry. Now he is back after more than 15 years to make more music.This time he has created a song titled Tera Naam.

Tera Naam is the story of 2 college boys-- Meherzan and Ronit and their college mate Anishha, catching up with each other again at a reunion. The boys reminisce about how they wanted to propose to her but they could not as they realised that both of them like her.

At the reunion, they run into their college mentor, DJ Narain and for old time’s sake, they all decide to sneak back to their music studio.

"It feels great to be back after a long time. Tera Naam is a very relatable song and I am sure that the audience will love the contemporary and refreshing vibe of this song," DJ Narain said.

Tera Naam is Times Music's exclusive release and is available on Times Music's YouTube channel.

