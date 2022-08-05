Tere Vich Rab Disda: Exes Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty star in their very dramatic, last video together

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who have parted ways in real life, conquer all to be together in the music video of their song Tere Vich Rab Disda. The song is a remake of the classic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan qawwali. Meet Bros, consisting of brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, have given the music and vocals to the new song while Sachet and Parampara are the lead singers. Manoj Muntashir has been credited as the lyricist. The hook of the song is the same as the original while other parts are new. Also Read| Shamita Shetty confirms break up with Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty shared the link to the song on their Instagram accounts on Friday. The music video of the song started with Raqesh arriving with a ‘baarat’ to propose to Shamita, who is busy shopping for her wedding with her fiance. After initial resistance, Shamita smiles at Raqesh as he dances around for her.

They soon start facing troubles after Shamita’s father spots them together on her balcony during a late-night rendezvous. Raqesh and Shamita are romancing each other and dancing together when her father and fiance arrive with goons and open fire. The two escape the group and elope to start their new life together.

Shamita and Raqesh started dating after the two met on Bigg Boss last year. They had filmed the song in May, around the same time when rumours about their breakup started surfacing in the media. Shamita confirmed the news ahead of the release of the song.

She said in a note on Instagram Stories, “I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too.”

