The Beatles' last new song ‘Now And Then’ set to be released on November 2

Back in 1962, the world got introduced to a music sensation called The Beatles who ruled the stage for decades to come. Comprising John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the quartet created a niche for themselves in the music industry and built a legacy which seems insurmountable. Of the four superstars, McCartney and Starr are the only surviving musicians.

The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release of a “new” Beatles song.“Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

More than 60 years since Love Me Do was released as The Beatles' first single, their last 'new' song will be released on Thursday, November 2. The new song named Now And Then has been created with the help of artificial intelligence. It will be available as part of a single paired with Love Me Do.

McCartney and Starr have completed the track that has been taken from a batch of unleased demos written by late Lennon. Without Lennon, the other three were unable to complete the track until director Peter Jackson used AI to provide Lennon's original vocals.

The new song involves guitar recorded by Harrison three decades ago. It also includes a new drum part by Starr, with McCartney's work on bass, piano and a slide guitar solo.

“There it was, John's voice, crystal clear. It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's quite an exciting thing,” McCartney said in the announcement as quoted by AP.

“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo,” Starr explained in a recent interview with AP.

Notably, on November 1, a 12-minute film which explains the story of the new recording will be made public.